Kyndryl, the information technology (IT) services provider that was spun out of IBM, is seeing new engineering roles emerge into prominence and delivery models change as artificial intelligence (AI) upends the way humans and agents work together on critical projects, said the firm's global delivery head.

Roles such as site reliability engineers (SREs) and new positions in DevSecOps (development, security and operations) teams are helping enterprises change delivery models and increasingly move away from older roles focused on daily execution, something that has been the hallmark of the industry for the last three decades.

“We have a role called a site reliability engineer, that is becoming a lot more prominent in how we're interacting again with our customers. And the value of that role is not only to help us execute an outcome for our customer, but continuously look at what was the process, what was the learning, and how do we get stronger,” Xerxes Cooper, global leader of Kyndryl Delivery, said in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit.