Pune-based deeptech company olee.space has been awarded a contract by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, to develop a laser-link drone communication system. The system will enable secure, high-speed data both ways between ground stations and drones in flight. The company didn’t disclose the contract value.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, radio jamming became so effective that drones began flying with kilometres of fibre-optic cable trailing behind them just to stay connected. While the cables are immune to jamming, they limit range and can snag or break.

Laser links offer a similar advantage without the tether. Data travels on a narrow beam of light through open air. The result is fibre-like speed, impossible to intercept, and no vulnerability to radio jamming.

Under the contract, olee.space will indigenously design and develop complete ground and airborne Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC) terminals with automatic Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) within 18 months. The system will comprise a tripod-mounted ground terminal with a compact optical payload integrated into a drone, providing a high-bandwidth, full-duplex link over long line-of-sight ranges. “Holding a laser link on a moving drone is one of the hardest problems in communications, and olee.space is one of very few companies globally working on this capability,” said James Solomon, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder, olee.space. “We launched this programme a year ago, and we’re proud to have DRDO’s trust. This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action: frontier technology, built in India, competing with the world.”