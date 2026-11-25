Bengaluru-based venture capital firm Aeravti Ventures has launched its second fund, Aeravti Ventures II, with a target corpus of ₹300 crore.

The Sebi-registered Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) has secured commitments for nearly 50 per cent of its target corpus at the first close, with the final close expected within the next six months.

Fund II will focus on three core investment themes — food security, health infrastructure and physical security.

The investments will span opportunities across agriculture and allied sectors, biosciences, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, waste management and energy.

“As India continues to evolve, some of its most significant opportunities will emerge from businesses solving foundational challenges across food systems, healthcare and physical infrastructure. With Fund II, we want to back founders addressing these gaps early and help build businesses that can create lasting value for the Indian economy,” said Rishabh Singh, managing partner at Aeravti Ventures.

Aeravti Ventures II plans to invest in around 9-10 startups across India, spanning pre-seed to pre-Series A stages, with a preference for leading pre-seed and seed rounds. The fund expects to write initial cheques of ₹6-10 crore per company and has the capacity to invest two to three times the initial amount in subsequent funding rounds. Shubham Jhuria, partner and chief financial officer at Aeravti Ventures, said participation from several existing investors reflected the relationships and conviction built through the firm's first fund. “With Fund II, we are building on that foundation with a more focused investment strategy, a stronger team and the ability to support our portfolio companies through follow-on investments as they scale,” he said.