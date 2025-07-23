Home / Companies / Start Ups / AI demo firm Olto raises $5.1 mn from Nexus, The General Partnership

AI demo firm Olto raises $5.1 mn from Nexus, The General Partnership

San Francisco-based AI startup Olto secured $5.1 mn in a pre-seed round co-led by Nexus Venture Partners and The General Partnership to automate and personalise B2B demos

startup, startup funding, funding
The funding round also saw participation from Afore Capital, Recall Capital, Ligature, FirstHand, among others.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Olto, an artificial intelligence (AI) demo automation platform, has raised $5.1 million in pre-seed funding, with the round co-led by Nexus Venture Partners and The General Partnership.
 
The funding round also saw participation from Afore Capital, Recall Capital, Ligature, FirstHand, among others.
 
The company was founded by former Amazon executives Kintan Brahmbhatt and Jean-Baptiste Chaput, with Pranav Midha joining as founding engineer.
 
“At Amazon, we pioneered just-in-time personalisation to change the way consumers engage with media. With Olto, we’re bringing that same magic to B2B software. Every seller gets an expert demo engineer that’s always on, always current, and always tailored to the buyer,” said Kintan Brahmbhatt, chief executive officer and co-founder, Olto. 
 
Olto’s AI-native platform integrates directly with a company’s CRM (customer relationship manager) and live product, overlaying intelligent, prospect-specific data across real interfaces, the company claims.
 
It added that the platform combines a custom entity resolution engine and a flexible orchestration layer that leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) to personalise demos. It claims to reduce demo preparation time by up to 80 per cent.
 
The product adapts to ongoing changes in the underlying software, “eliminating the delays and maintenance burden of legacy demo tools.”
 
“Sales teams spend countless hours on manual demo preparation, only to deliver generic experiences that don't resonate with prospects. Olto’s AI-first approach eliminates this time drain and creates genuinely targeted experiences that lead to faster sales cycles,” said Abhishek Sharma, managing director, Nexus Venture Partners.
 
Olto is headquartered in San Francisco.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EV startup Matter launches ₹1.93 lakh Aera 5000+ e-bike, eyes IPO

Premium

AI-first startups challenge India's $300 billion IT services giants

Premium

Gaming firm MPL bets on AI to boost development cycles, write code faster

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah launches AI model Aryabhata 1.0 for JEE Mains

Fintech firm PayU India to invest $120 mn by end of FY26, say senior exec

Topics :Artificial intelligencefundingsNexus Venture PartnersAI technology

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story