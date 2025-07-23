Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

Technical glitch delays Multi-Commodity Exchange trading by an hour on Wed

A technical outage delayed trading on the Multi-Commodity Exchange by an hour, as brokers were unable to place orders until the issue was resolved at 10:15 am

Russia-Ukraine war, Covid in China to push up prices of white goods

In a later statement, the exchange attributed the delay to “clearing technical processes and file sharing.”

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commencement of trading was delayed on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday due to a technical outage that prevented order acceptance from brokers. The commodity bourse began trading at 10:15 am, as against the usual start time of 9:15 am.
 
In a later statement, the exchange attributed the delay to “clearing technical processes and file sharing.”
 
This is not the first such incident at MCX. In February 2024, the exchange experienced a delay of over four hours, which was blamed on slow back-end file processing and generation for its members. Several market participants took to social media, pointing out the multiple technical glitches at MCX in recent times.
 
 

