Online gaming player Flutter Entertainment opens its GCC in Hyderabad

Global online sports betting and iGaming player, Flutter Entertainment, on Tuesday opened a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with a $3.5 million investment.

The 80,000 sq. ft GCC in Hyderabad will host over 700 employees and focus on data engineering, game integrity, and other key functions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company also plans to expand its staff count to 900 by 2024 and achieve 40 per cent female leadership by 2026.

"Our expansion in India marks a huge milestone in Flutter’s growth and shows our continued commitment to investing in top talent to drive business growth globally. With centres of excellence for data engineering, game integrity services, customer and HR operations, procurement and finance, and through the power of the Flutter Edge, the Hyderabad GCC is designed to foster creativity and growth and strengthens our presence in the Indian employment and skills market," said Phil Bishop, Chief Operating Officer, Flutter Entertainment.

The company said that the teams based out of Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in supporting its growth globally across brands such as Paddy Power, Sisal, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Sportsbet, and Betfair, among others.

Further, it also announced making a contribution of GBP 30,000 for the year 2024 to support local initiatives around Hyderabad, under its social initiative - Do More.

Ashish Sinha, Managing Director, Flutter Entertainment India, said, "We aim to grow while maintaining a challenger mindset and leading the sector globally, and India presents a significant opportunity for our business. This expansion aligns with our global vision of changing the game by enabling continuous improvement in product and technology across iGaming and sports betting in our portfolio of brands.”

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of online sports betting and iGaming brands, including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet.

The company clocked $11,790 million of revenue globally for the fiscal year 2023, up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and $3,611 million of revenue globally for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.