Home / Companies / Start Ups / Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

MPL, which became a unicorn in 2021, has partnered with Africa's gaming publisher Carry1st to launch in the continent

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-sports and digital gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Monday launched its mobile app in Nigeria. With this, it has expanded its presence to four continents, Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.  
MPL, which became a unicorn in 2021, has partnered with Africa's gaming publisher Carry1st to launch in the continent. The company is eyeing to monetise the skills of gamers in the continent as they engage in paid competitive gaming (PCG).

"As the first Indian gaming company to launch in Africa, it is a testament to our success in the PCG space and our commitment to expanding our global reach. We look forward to building a strong presence in the Nigerian gaming market and offering a world-class gaming experience to our users," said Sai Srinivas, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of MPL.
In 2022, MPL launched its platform in Germany in partnership with GameDuell. In the USA too, the company has been active for the last two years.

Notably, Nigeria has the highest number of internet users in Africa. 70 per cent of its population is below the age of 30 years.
"23 per cent of the population (48 million) are gamers, 95 per cent of whom have a strong affinity towards mobile gaming. It is noteworthy that 32 per cent of gamers in Nigeria pay for games, with a higher revenue per install than India," the company said in a release.

The African nation's gaming market is projected to grow at a rate of 9-10 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

MPL bans over a million accounts in 2022 to promote fair gameplay

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Indian gaming to add 100,000 jobs in FY23, grow five-fold in 7 years: Study

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

e-con Systems raises Rs 100 crore from GR22 Holdings for overseas expansion

Ratan Tata-backed Upstox breaks even in FY23, aims 10x growth in user base

Byju's raises $250 mn from Davidson Kempner Capital at $22 bn valuation

Tech startups find one of their last funding sources shrinking up

Topics :Gamingonline gamingunicorn companiesNigeriaBS Web ReportsIndian startups

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story