Oolka raises $14 mn in Series A funding to build AI-driven financial agents

Harsha Kumar, partner at Lightspeed, said India has built strong credit infrastructure, but most consumers are still left to figure it out on their own. Most have poor credit scores and do not have enough knowledge about what is affecting their score. “Oolka helps close that gap by giving borrowers real, practical guidance instead of just static information,” Kumar said. “Its AI finance companion can actively guide users through financial decisions, which is a big shift for the industry. In a country where credit penetration is still low, the opportunity is massive. Early traction speaks for itself, and we are doubling down with conviction.”