Home / Companies / Start Ups / OYO parent firm Oravel Stays plans to launch self-operated premium hotels

OYO parent firm Oravel Stays plans to launch self-operated premium hotels

As part of a pilot programme, Oravel Stays had earlier launched Palette with 10 hotels in cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bengaluru

With a focus on attracting investments and boosting infrastructure, the Gujarat government has prioritised the development of the ceramics sector (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Thursday announced its plans to launch self-operated premium hotels under the Palette brand, beginning with Morbi in Gujarat.

As part of a pilot programme, Oravel Stays had earlier launched Palette with 10 hotels in cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar and Bengaluru.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"To ensure enhanced guest experience and service delivery, the company will take direct operational control of select Palette hotels in high-growth and promising locations. Oravel Stays intends to open 12 additional self-operated Palette hotels by the end of the year," it stated.

Further, it said the 48-room premium hotel in Morbi aims to cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation amidst the region's booming economic scene.

"With its booming economic scene and growing business opportunities, Morbi is an important market for us. We aim to provide business travellers with a premium hospitality experience and look forward to contributing to the growth story of Morbi," Aditya Sharma, Business Head - Oravel Stays Private Ltd, said.

Morbi, known as India's ceramic capital, is a key economic hub in Gujarat. The district is home to over 800 tile factories, accounting for 90 per cent of India's tile production, with an annual turnover of about Rs 50,000 crore.

With a focus on attracting investments and boosting infrastructure, the Gujarat government has prioritised the development of the ceramics sector. A 425-hectare ceramics park is expected to be operational within the next six months, positioning the district for exponential growth.

Also Read

Oyo to report first profitable quarter in Q2 FY24 at Rs 16 crore PAT

OYO launches 60% festive discount for Indian tourists visiting Dubai

OYO set to report maiden profit of over Rs 16 crore in Q2: Report

Oyo likely to withdraw IPO papers, may opt for private fundraise: Report

OYO platform to get 750 hotels in next 3 months to tap peak travel season

Large representation of Indian data differentiates us: Krutrim's Ravi Jain

Nasscom to bring 15 top-tier tech startups delegation to UAE next week

BigBasket eyes profitability in next 6-8 months, IPO in 2025: Hari Menon

From Settl. to Colive, co-living startups find room to double capacity

Big Basket aims to turn profitable in 8 months, eyes for IPO in 2025

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OyoHotel industryIndian Hotels

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story