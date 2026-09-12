Brics 2026: Delhi Declaration backs startup fund, incubator network

As India hosts the Brics Leaders' Summit this year, the grouping's members have backed greater cooperation to strengthen the startup and innovation ecosystem. According to the New Delhi Declaration signed on Saturday, these efforts include a proposed Brics Startup Innovation Fund, an incubator network and a virtual platform for youth-led startups.

Under its presidency, India is hosting the summit on the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with innovation emerging as a key pillar of the grouping’s agenda.

The declaration said the proposed Startup Innovation Fund would seek to address financing gaps faced by startups at different stages of development by encouraging the mobilisation of finance from public and private sources on a voluntary basis.

The grouping also welcomed the establishment of the Brics Incubator Network, which will connect incubators and national nodal agencies across Brics countries to facilitate cross-border market access and foster innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The declaration said, “We welcome the establishment of the Brics Incubator Network and further consideration of a Brics Startup Innovation Fund, as a potential mechanism to catalyse startups for innovation-led growth. We also appreciate the strengthening of the Brics Startup Knowledge Hub and the Brics Startup Forum.” The countries also backed the Brics Youth Startup Platform, a virtual platform aimed at facilitating dialogue and supporting youth startups across Brics countries. The platform intends to enable engagement and networking among young scientists and innovators, while facilitating voluntary exchanges. The declaration recognised the need to catalyse financing for early- and growth-stage startups, with the proposed youth startup platform being aligned with the Brics Startup Innovation Fund.

The Brics countries also agreed to foster entrepreneurship and startup-led innovation as part of efforts to drive industrialisation and structural transformation. “While recognising the key role of the industrial sector to realise economic growth and structural transformation, we agree to foster entrepreneurship and startup-led innovation, including through industrial park developments and other national initiatives for industrialisation to facilitate input linkage, increase manufacturing industry exports, market access to MSMEs, technology transfer and cooperation, productivity, and ensure environmental sustainability,” the declaration said. The grouping also highlighted the role of young researchers and startups in driving innovation, economic growth and future competitiveness. “Recognising the important role of youth in driving innovation and contributing to our collective prosperity, economic growth and future competitiveness, we encourage Brics members to promote the engagement of young researchers and startups through established mechanisms, including the Young Scientists Forum and the Young Innovators Prize,” it said.