RDI fund's first cohort of startups aims to plug country's deep-tech gaps

The first batch of five startups selected as part of the government's Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund is likely to emerge as an anchor portfolio under which these deep-tech companies are developing indigenous technologies in strategic sectors.

Unlike conventional grants, the five projects are subject to milestone-based monitoring and will receive funds after reaching agreed-upon technical and financial milestones. In addition, they are also required to raise half of their funding requirement from the private sector. Executives from the selected firms said the financing model is particularly suited to deep-tech sectors, where products often require years of engineering, testing and certification before generating revenue.