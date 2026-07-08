RDI fund's first cohort of startups aims to plug country's deep-tech gaps

The project has a three-year execution timeline, with the ventilator and monitoring platform expected to be commercialised first, followed by AI-assisted clinical decision support as the software platform evolves.
Of the other two startups, Eyestem Research and e-TRNL Energy, the former will develop first-in-class cell therapies for two globally incurable diseases, dry age-related macular degeneration (geographic atrophy) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. e-TRNL aims to develop and manufacture next-generation lithium-ion batteries to strengthen India's energy storage ecosystem.
For Eyestem Research, Rs 125 crore has been sanctioned, while e-TRNL Energy will receive Rs 94 crore in funding.
These projects, collectively, are expected to strengthen the country's capabilities in space infrastructure, defence logistics, critical healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and indigenous intellectual property. Going further, they will also serve as proof points for the government's broader idea of catalysing private investment into frontier technologies through blended public funding.