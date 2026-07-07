MakeMyTrip launches OneCircle rewards programme across 13,376 properties

India's largest travel aggregator, MakeMyTrip, on Tuesday launched OneCircle, a global rewards programme across its network of 13,376 properties, including hotels and alternative accommodation, across 1,002 cities in India and overseas.

The rewards programme will allow consumers to earn a minimum of 10 per cent of their accommodation spending back as reward points on every booking, redeemable on their next stay anywhere in the network.

About 93 per cent of Indian travellers participate in at least one loyalty programme, making India the second-highest participation market in the Asia-Pacific excluding China (APEC) region, according to the 2026 Loyalty Trends Report by Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel loyalty programme of Marriott International. Of these, 41 per cent remain active in loyalty programmes, the report revealed, highlighting Indian travellers' interest in rewards programmes.