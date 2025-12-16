Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

Right4Paws, a premium pet nutrition brand owned by leading pet care company from Coimbatore, Pet Prakalp India, has announced the successful closure of its Series A funding round, in which it has raised Rs 14 crore from a group of high net-worth individuals. In an industry where early- to mid-stage pet care brands typically raise far smaller rounds, this raise is marquee as it exhibits confidence in the company and interest in the segment.

The capital raised will be utilised to expand manufacturing infrastructure, scale production capacity and strengthen internal capabilities. The company is planning to increase its production fourfold by raising the input materials processed from around 30 tonnes per month now to around 120 tonnes per month soon. The company is also targeting exports to the European Union in 2026. The investment marks a significant step in the company’s mission to build science-driven, natural pet nutrition solutions and make species-appropriate, high-quality food accessible to pet parents across India. Three Pins Capital Ltd, UAE, acted as advisor to the transaction.

The company also plans to onboard specialised talent, introduce new product categories across functional and life-stage nutrition, and expand its distribution footprint across Indian markets, while building a strong foundation for global exports. Pet Prakalp India Pvt Ltd operates as the research, innovation and manufacturing backbone of the business, while Right4Paws functions as its consumer-facing brand. Together, they address a key gap in India’s pet food landscape by combining whole-food nutrition with the consistency, safety and convenience of commercial pet food formats. The entire dog pet food market in India is approximately Rs 5,000 crore in size. With more than 40 million companion pets in India, the market is growing at around 20 per cent CAGR.

Dhanu Roy, founder and director of Right4Paws, said: “This fundraise marks a major milestone in our mission to elevate pet nutrition standards in India. At Right4Paws, we combine the benefits of species-appropriate whole foods with the convenience of modern dry nutrition. Our science-led formulations are led by veterinary nutritionists in the UK and supported by years of R&D. The products are designed with whole foods around the digestive system of the pet, which delivers better health that eventually leads to longevity. Right4Paws has a vision to emerge as a trusted global natural pet food brand from India.” Sameer Achan, co-founder and director of Right4Paws, added: “The strong investor confidence we have received reflects growing recognition of our differentiated philosophy, proprietary technology, go-to-market approach and long-term vision. This Series A funding gives us the foundation to expand rapidly, enter new product categories and prepare for international markets, while staying true to our focus on transparency, research-driven innovation and real health outcomes for pets.”