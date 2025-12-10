Saviynt raises $700 mn Series B at about $3 bn valuation; KKR leads round

Identity security firm Saviynt on Wednesday announced that it has raised $700 million in Series B growth equity financing at a valuation of approximately $3 billion. KKR, a global investment firm, led the round with participation from Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven, as well as new funding from existing Series A investor Carrick Capital Partners.

How will Saviynt use the fresh capital?

The funding will be used as growth capital to increase, expand, and accelerate product development; generate additional AI-based utilities, methodologies, and programmes that facilitate the migration from legacy solutions to Saviynt’s platform; and enable deeper integration with hyperscalers, software/SaaS platforms, professional services firms, and value-added resellers.

Why does Saviynt say identity is central to enterprise AI strategies? “This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry,” said Sachin Nayyar, founder and chief executive officer of Saviynt. “The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on. We chose to strategically partner with KKR and Sixth Street Growth because they understand how central identity has become to enterprise AI strategies, and they have long track records of helping category leaders scale globally.” What does Saviynt’s platform cover across identity types? The US-based company, which also has offices in India, manages, secures, and governs access for human, non-human, and AI agent identities across an organisation's applications, data, and infrastructure by converging identity management and governance (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG), identity security posture management (ISPM), and access gateways across all types of identities.