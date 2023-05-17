Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

“Four months later, Ronnie (Screwvala) pinged me again saying, ‘would you be open to starting something on your own?” says Kumar, who is now the co-founder and managing director of edtech unicorn upGrad. “During the initial six months before the inception of upGrad, I used to travel to Mumbai regularly, have a conversation with Ronnie and we fleshed out the idea to start upGrad,” says Kumar who also brought two other co-founders onboard--Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh-- and launched upGrad in 2015.

Nine years ago Mayank Kumar received a message from serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala for a meeting to understand the problems that can be solved in the education sector and potentially start a venture in the space. Kumar, at that time, was a vice president at Bertelsmann India Investments and managed direct investments in the digital, tech, media, and education areas. He shared his insights with Screwvala about the education sector in the country including the opportunities as well as challenges. For the next four months, Kumar didn’t hear anything from Screwvala, who is known for pioneering cable television in India in the 1980s and then building a unicorn that was acquired by Walt Disney Co.