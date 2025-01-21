Quick-service app Snabbit raises $5.5 million led by Elevation Capital

Snabbit, a quick-service app offering on-demand home services, has raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners. Prominent angel investors, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh, also participated in the round. This follows a $1 million seed investment by Nexus Venture Partners in early 2024.

Snabbit aims to simplify urban living by connecting households with trusted and trained professionals for everyday home tasks. These experts can be booked by the hour and arrive within 15 minutes, equipped to handle tasks such as cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. The platform promises a quick, reliable, and high-quality solution to challenges faced by many Indian households.

Founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, who previously served as chief of staff at quick-commerce firm Zepto, Snabbit is already operational in select areas of Mumbai. The new funding will support its expansion into additional locations and bolster its team.

"India is an incredible market with immense untapped potential for high-frequency home services," said Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Snabbit. "Over the past few months, we’ve focused on understanding customer pain points and building a scalable, game-changing model. The response has been highly encouraging—we’ve acquired thousands of customers within a small serviceable radius, driven by strong word-of-mouth. This is just the beginning of what we see as a massive opportunity. We’re not merely building a business; we’re creating a new category poised for significant innovation and growth," he added.

Manish Advani, vice president at Elevation Capital, praised Snabbit’s platform for its quick, on-demand, and affordable home services delivered through a hyperlocal network of professionals. “Leveraging a unique model to deliver reliable and high-quality services swiftly, Snabbit stands out in the home services sector,” he said.

“Snabbit is disrupting the home services industry at the hyperlocal level,” said Suvir Sujan, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners.

With a hyperlocal network operating in dense residential clusters, Snabbit has adopted a full-stack approach to sourcing, training, and managing its professionals. The company ensures stable income and essential benefits like health and accident insurance for its workforce, addressing challenges faced by a long-fragmented and unorganised sector.

