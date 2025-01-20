Edtech firm BrightChamps acquires Edjust in a cash-and-stock deal

Edtech platform BrightChamps said it has acquired Indian K-12 education marketplace Edjust to bolster global expansion. The cash-and-stock deal concludes BrightChamps’ fourth acquisition since its inception in 2020 – Education10x (2021), Schola (2022), Metamorphosis Edu (2023), and now Edjust (2024). The company did not reveal the value of the new acquisition deal.

The firm said the acquisition is a strategy to enforce stricter standards and an industry-first model code of customer acquisition.

Founded in 2022 by edtech sales professionals Dushyant Panchal, Anmol Mittal, and Sanjay Panikar, Edjust uses a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and human emotional intelligence (EQ), with sophisticated data and contact centres to ensure that only parents with a high inclination for edtech products are approached for sales. Edjust said it has a proven track record of success with vast networks of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dushyant Panchal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Edjust, said, “We are thrilled to play a part in making BrightChamps the definitive one-stop educational solutions provider for students across the globe, in languages they are most comfortable in.”

Under BrightChamps, the founders will further refine the sales model and build parent networks across all 30 geographies that the company operates in. By supplementing the model with customised and personalised augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) interactive digital experiences, potential students and their parents will get a 360-degree view of their learning journeys if they opt to sign up for the courses.

“This acquisition is a clear financial indicator of our priorities and our strategy for growing the company in a sustainable manner. It is our view that high customer satisfaction and net promoter scores are critical to the long-term success of a product like edtech with far-reaching impact spanning decades in its customer’s life,” said Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO, BrightChamps.

In addition to refining the model, Edjust’s founders will lead the company’s efforts to open up a new distribution channel. The soon-to-be-announced vertical will deliver learning in academic subjects like maths, science, and English.

BrightChamps provides online, offline, and hybrid STEM-accredited classes in coding, robotics, AI, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, communications, and Vedic maths in over 30 countries. It was founded in 2020 and has raised $63 million from marquee investors like GSV Ventures, BEENEXT, Premji Invest, and 021 Capital.