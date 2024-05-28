Home / Companies / Start Ups / Space startup Agnikul calls off maiden rocket launch for fourth time

Space startup Agnikul calls off maiden rocket launch for fourth time

Launches of India's second privately built rocket, and first using a combination of gas and liquid fuel, had been aborted three times before because of technical issues

Rocket. rocket launch
Only five seconds before lift-off, however, the launch was put on "temporary hold to check igniter performance", then was called off altogether | Representational Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Agnikul Cosmos called off a test flight of its first rocket on Tuesday seconds before it was due to launch - the fourth such cancellation in the last three months.
 
Launches of India's second privately built rocket, and first using a combination of gas and liquid fuel, had been aborted three times before because of technical issues, including one flight that was cancelled about 90 seconds before lift-off.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The launch, scheduled for 5:45 a.m. IST (0015 GMT) on Tuesday, was first delayed less than six minutes before lift-off "due to a technical glitch in the countdown activities", and officials set a new lift-off time of 9:25 a.m.
 
Only five seconds before lift-off, however, the launch was put on "temporary hold to check igniter performance", then was called off altogether.
 
The mission was expected to last two minutes and test the new "semi-cryogenic" engine and 3D-printed parts. If successful, it would have represented a technological step for India, whose Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has not yet successfully flown a semi-cryogenic engine, which uses a mix of liquid and gas for propellant.
 
Agnikul Cosmos' Agnibaan rocket is a customisable, 2-stage launch vehicle that can take up to 300 kg (about 660 lb) of payload to orbits about 700 km in altitude (435 miles), the company said. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy can put up to 63,500 kgs to low Earth orbit.
 
India's first privately developed rocket, from the company Skyroot, was flown from Isro's launch site in 2022.
 
Founded in 2017, Agnikul - whose name is derived from the Hindi and Sanskrit word for fire - runs the country's first private launchpad and mission control centre, while Isro operates all other launchpads.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Agnikul puts off launch of Agnibaan sub-orbital rocket for the third time

Russia feared to be 'inspecting' US spy satellite with new space weapon

Isro makes light-weight nozzle for rocket engines, terms it 'breakthrough'

Skyroot Aerospace successfully test fires Stage-2 of Vikram-1 rocket

History set to be made: India's first pvt launchpad readies for takeoff

Top EV ride-hailer BluSmart seeks $300 million in 3 yrs to expand car fleet

Fitch changes Softbank-backed Oyo's long-term rating from 'B-' to 'B'

Indya raises Rs 50 crore funds from Sangita Jindal, JSW, others

Flipkart to Swiggy: Valuations of top startups on path to recovery in 2024

Indian startup ecosystem is mature, set to bolster economy: AWS' Raghavan

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ISROSpace startuprocket launch

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story