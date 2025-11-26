Home / Companies / Start Ups / Arctus Aerospace raises $2.6 mn to build high-altitude, unmanned aircraft

Arctus Aerospace raises $2.6 mn to build high-altitude, unmanned aircraft

Arctus Aerospace has secured $2.6 million in pre-seed funding to build long-endurance, high-altitude unmanned aircraft aimed at delivering affordable, real-time, high-resolution Earth intelligence

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery
The aerospace company is building large, unmanned aircraft capable of flying at 45,000 feet for up to 24 hours.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deep-tech startup Arctus Aerospace on Wednesday said it has raised $2.6 million in a pre-seed round from Version One Ventures, South Park Commons, gradCapital, and some angel investors, including Balaji Srinivasan, Srinivas Narayan, early Ather engineers, and leaders from Bounce Infinity and Boom Supersonic.
 
The aerospace company is building large, unmanned aircraft capable of flying at 45,000 feet for up to 24 hours. It said the funding will accelerate its efforts to establish one of the deepest full-stack unmanned aircraft manufacturing and engineering capabilities, built entirely in-house. The aircraft can carry a 250-kilogram payload for real-time geospatial intelligence. The company builds its aircraft, manufacturing and testing operations from its facility in Bangalore.
 
The company noted that the high-altitude Earth observation industry has been limited by expensive satellites with slow revisit rates, and the defence high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) aircraft are priced far beyond commercial reach. It added that this leads to a gap as industries need frequent, high-resolution, on-demand data, but existing systems are either largely expensive or operationally rigid.
 
How does Arctus aim to disrupt high-altitude Earth observation?
 
"Arctus addresses this gap by enabling high-altitude intelligence at $100/hour, making strategic-grade sensing commercially viable for the first time. Imagery that typically costs $10,000 for 500 square kilometres can now be delivered for approximately $500, opening access to real-time, high-resolution intelligence across energy, infrastructure, climate and security applications," it said in a statement.
 
What is the company’s long-term vision for Earth intelligence?
 
"Our mission is to eliminate all ground infrastructure required to monitor, inspect or understand the planet on centimetre-level resolution. By flying large unmanned aircraft at high altitudes for long durations, we are building the foundation for true zero-infrastructure Earth intelligence," said Shreepoorna S Rao, founder and chief executive officer of Arctus Aerospace.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Navi aims to become a major UPI player as it scales credit line offerings

Mirana Toys raises ₹57.5 crore Series A funding to scale production

Premium

Offline, ecom, qcom platforms witness surge in N95 masks, purifier sales

Tech firm LightSpeed Photonics raises $6.5 mn in round led by Pi Ventures

Premium

Mahanagar Gas backs EV push, leads ₹120 crore funding round for 3ev

Topics :Company & Industry NewsTech companiesaerospacestart- ups

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story