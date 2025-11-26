Home / Companies / Start Ups / Tech firm LightSpeed Photonics raises $6.5 mn in round led by Pi Ventures

Tech firm LightSpeed Photonics raises $6.5 mn in round led by Pi Ventures

Startup's optical interconnects technology speeds up data transfer while lowering powering consumption

startup funding, startups
Optical interconnects are the future of data centres, with the global market projected to reach $35.97 billion by 2030 | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LightSpeed Photonics, which provides technology that speeds up data transfer while lowering powering consumption, has raised $6.5 million in a funding round led by pi Ventures.
 
Other participants in the pre-series A round included 500 Global, Indian Accelerator and 8X Ventures & Java Capital and angel investors in the Bay Area in California, United States. LightSpeed now has a total funding of around $8.5 million, including grants.
 
LightSpeed, which was founded in 2021 by Rohin Y and Ramana Pamidighantam, “aims to redefine data movement in AI-driven systems through compact, energy-efficient and optical interconnect”, it said in a statement.
 
The company’s optical interconnects technology of short wavelength laser data transfer delivers up to four-fold faster speeds, two-fold lower power consumption, and a 20-fold smaller carbon footprint. The technology is meant for AI (artificial intelligence) and high-performance computing, telecommunications (including 5G), aerospace, satellite, advanced electronics manufacturing and other sectors.
 
The global market for optical interconnects — “the future of data centres” — is projected to hit $35.97 billion by 2030, driven by demand for AI-driven workloads. LightSpeed’s patented Near-Packaged Optical technology offers data centres transfer solutions that are “seamless to integrate with existing architectures”.
 
"Our mission is to break through the data bottlenecks that limit the scale of AI and advanced computing,” said Rohin Y, founder and chief executive officer of LightSpeed Photonics. “AI workloads are driving exponential data growth, and existing interconnect solutions simply cannot keep up. Our technology bridges that gap by enabling faster, denser, and more energy-efficient data links without requiring costly system redesigns. This funding allows us to accelerate time to market and scale up our collaborations with partners worldwide.”
 
Manish Singhal, founding partner at pi Ventures, said: “LightSpeed's high speed optical interconnect product family is engineered to address a major hurdle of data movement in large-scale AI and cloud computing, by delivering significantly faster data transfer and at the same time drastically reducing energy consumption. We’re excited to back a deep tech team that’s solving a global-scale infrastructure challenge from India.”
 
Pamidighantam, cofounder and chief technology officer of LightSpeed Photonics, said: “Our solution offers power efficiency, compact footprint, high data rate and low manufacturing and operation cost thereby improving the overall lifetime and reliability.”
 
LightSpeed, which has over 10 granted patents and has filed for 20 more, said its work will advance the semiconductor ecosystem in the country through indigenous advanced Photonics IP.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mahanagar Gas backs EV push, leads ₹120 crore funding round for 3ev

Premium

PayU India nears breakeven in H1 FY26 as Prosus backs profitable growth

Premium

Wealthy secures ₹130 cr in funding led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Spacetech major Agnikul raises $17 mn in funding round at $500 mn valuation

Ultrahuman raises ₹100 crore in venture debt to fuel market expansion

Topics :Lightspeed Venture PartnersPi VenturesOptical Fibre CableData centre

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story