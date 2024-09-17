Swiggy launches Project Next to offer career growth for delivery partners

Swiggy announced the launch of "Project Next," an initiative designed to provide career growth opportunities for delivery partners while accelerating restaurant onboarding. Project Next is a part of Swiggy’s larger initiative, Swiggy Skills, which offers skilling, training, internship, and employment opportunities in its value chain.

By transitioning qualified delivery partners into the role of sales executives, Project Next aims to enhance restaurant expansion across over 150 growing markets and offer delivery partners meaningful career advancement. With Project Next, delivery partners will take on a new role within Swiggy. They will be responsible for onboarding and managing Swiggy's growing restaurant network, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, offering restaurants high-quality support on the platform.

"Swiggy works with nearly 4 lakh delivery partners across India," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace. "This unique programme helps delivery partners transition from 'blue collar' to 'white collar' workers."

In the last five weeks, Project Next has transitioned 100 delivery partners of Swiggy as sales executives who have onboarded nearly 360 restaurants. In the coming months, Swiggy plans to transition hundreds of delivery partners across over 150 growing markets, such as Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.

Ravindra Khati, a 27-year-old delivery partner with Swiggy, is now a sales executive in Sikar, Rajasthan. “For the past few years, I've been trying to pursue a career as a government teacher but haven't been successful in securing a position. However, my role at Swiggy has sparked my interest in a career within the private sector."

Project Next is the latest initiative under "Swiggy Skills," announced earlier this month with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Under the initiative, Swiggy will facilitate online skill development and upskilling of almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of their 2 lakh restaurant partners. It will collaborate towards the discovery of opportunities for employment for 3,000 individuals in restaurant operations and various aspects of retail management.