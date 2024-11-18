The Good Glamm Group, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care firm, announced the completion of its 100 per cent acquisition of The Moms Co. This follows the group’s completion of its Sirona transaction and increased shareholding in its other portfolio brands Organic Harvest and Winkl.

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, leading to partial exits for The Moms Co. founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital. The value of the deal at that time was reportedly around Rs 500 crore. The remaining shares held by the founders were fully acquired by Good Glamm Group over the last two years, completing a 100 per cent acquisition. The firm declined to reveal the value of this transaction. In 2021, Good Glamm Group had earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for various acqusition initiatives, out of which Rs 750 crore was in cash and rest of the amount was in the form of stock and earnout, according to the sources.

Over the past three years, key functions of The Moms Co. have been integrated into the Good Glamm Group’s operations. After leading the business for a year post-acquisition, the founders stepped down from day-to-day roles last year, transitioning full control to Good Glamm Group's central teams. Since the acquisition, Good Glamm Group said The Moms Co. has seen rapid growth, driven by the direct-to-consumer channel using Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce flywheel.

The brand has also expanded internationally, retailing in Carrefour and Lulu in the UAE, and is now preparing to enter additional international markets.

"It has been an incredible journey integrating The Moms Co into the broader Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets. The Moms Co is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand experienced significant growth over the last two years, and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine,” said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder, Good Glamm Group.

In August 2023, The Moms Co. launched 'The Mompreneurs Show – The Hunt for India’s Top Mom-led Startups', an initiative aimed at supporting and mentoring mom micro-entrepreneurs across India. The show garnered more than 1 lakh registrations from mom-led startups, out of which 80 finalists received mentorship from industry leaders. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show received financial and marketing grants from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to secure co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.

"It has been wonderful to see the Good Glamm team integrate The Moms Co across various functions and grow the brand over the last two years,” said Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani, the founders of The Moms Co.

In October this year, Good Glamm Group completed the acquisition of Sirona Hygiene for Rs 450 crore (approximately $60 million) in an all-cash deal, marking one of the largest cash exits for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup in India, especially in the FemTech space.