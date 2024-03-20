Uber boosts eco-mobility, backs Indian startups with sustainovate challenge

Ride-hailing giant Uber is engaging with startups for innovative solutions to fast-track the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country. The firm recently threw up a startup challenge to encourage efforts by Indian companies towards building such solutions in the country.

Uber Sustainovate received applications from over 140 startups in the country. They went through three rigorous jury rounds with founders fielding questions on vision, profitability, practicality, and the uniqueness of the solution, among others. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We saw a whole host of bright and futuristic ideas from over 140 startups from all parts of the country,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, and Head of the Bangalore Tech Center. “It’s extremely encouraging to see Indian startups lead innovation globally in terms of sustainable mobility, and we’re glad to be able to support them in their endeavour. This goes with our vision and mission to have net-zero emissions by 2040 globally.”



The competition, in partnership with Startup India and Nasscom AI, was designed to award startups that produced the best workable ideas that would help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the country.

Uber awarded Gurgaon-based startup AHODS Technologies the grand prize of Rs 1 crore for its on-demand hydrogen retro-fitment kit. This is aimed at helping address India’s sustainability goals.

Pune-based Govidyouth Mobility Pvt Ltd, with its innovative EV (electric vehicle) range extender, was second. Gurgaon-based Metz Energy Pvt Ltd’s e-trike (tricycle) with a dedicated loading bay was adjudged as the third-best solution for sustainable mobility.

Uber said that it is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and has been continuously working with governments, partners, think tanks, and others to address global sustainability challenges. The aim is to promote an ecosystem where startups are incentivised to work on the emergence of sustainable solutions. Uber Sustainovate was designed to provide a platform for visionary startups that are eager to turn their ambition to action.



“The challenge laid out—to find the most innovative solutions that steer us towards zero tailpipe emissions—is critical,” said MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka. “It mirrors our aspirations within Karnataka and, by extension, India, to cultivate a landscape where sustainable mobility is not just an option but a way of life.”

Uber has also taken various steps over the past years in its push to net-zero emissions. This includes placing India’s largest-ever EV order, with Tata Motors, for 25,000 Xpres-T compact sedans to be delivered by 2025. It is also signing partnerships with EV financing companies, and charging infrastructure companies.



Uber also recently unveiled a whole new way for riders to track their contribution in reducing carbon emissions to the environment with the launch of ‘Emission Savings’. This new feature will give Uber riders visibility on how many kilograms of CO2 emissions they saved by riding in Uber Green vehicles.

The feature is live across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru where riders can choose to book Uber Green - an all-electric vehicle ride category on the Uber app. The initiative is an attempt by Uber to nudge towards a behavioural shift to sustainable choices by informing riders about their contributions and encouraging them to embrace the low-emissions lifestyle.