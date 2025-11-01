Urban Company reports 37% revenue growth as core business stays profitable

Urban Company Limited, the home services and solutions platform, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September (Q2FY26), reporting a 37 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, or 44 per cent on a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of deconsolidation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The growth was driven by broad-based growth across all segments.

The core India services business remained profitable at an adjusted Ebitda level, while international markets (UAE and Singapore) achieved Adjusted Ebitda breakeven.

Urban Company continued to invest in two long-term growth initiatives — Insta Help and Native. The company reported an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 35 crore for the quarter, primarily due to a loss of Rs 44 crore in Insta Help, its new vertical focused on daily cleaning and housekeeping services. Excluding Insta Help, the business delivered an adjusted Ebitda profit of Rs 10 crore (+0.9 per cent of NTV), marking an improvement of Rs 15 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company reported strong growth across all segments during the quarter. Consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,030 crore (excluding KSA), reflecting broad-based performance across verticals. Revenue from operations rose 44 per cent year-on-year (excluding KSA) to ₹380 crore. India consumer services In India, consumer services, excluding Insta Help, NTV grew 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹762 crore, driven by new user acquisition, steady revenue retention, and strong traction in core categories. Revenue from operations increased 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹262 crore. Adjusted Ebitda for this segment was ₹18 crore, or 2.4 per cent of NTV, compared with 3.1 per cent in the same period last year. The Y-o-Y decline in margin was attributed to increased investments in training and audits, user acquisition, faster fulfilment, customer support, and team expansion, aimed at positioning the business for long-term sustainable growth.

The Native business recorded strong momentum, with NTV rising 164 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹97 crore, led by significant growth in water purifiers and electronic door locks portfolios. Revenue from operations increased 179 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹75 crore. Adjusted Ebitda stood at a loss of ₹9 crore, or negative 9.0 per cent of NTV, marking a substantial improvement from a loss of 30.1 per cent of NTV in the same period last year. International segment In the International segment, NTV grew 73% year-on-year to ₹160 crore (excluding KSA), supported by strong performance in the UAE and Singapore markets. Revenue from operations rose 66 per cent year-on-year to ₹41 crore (excluding KSA). The business achieved adjusted Ebitda breakeven across combined operations in these markets.

Insta Help, launched earlier this year, is a high-frequency vertical offering daily housekeeping services. It is expected to become a large-scale, high-frequency business that strengthens Urban Company’s core platform. It is making upfront investments to build and grow the business. Within just eight months of the launch, Insta Help scaled rapidly to 468,000 orders in October, despite limited geographic coverage. Customer retention and repeat usage have been strong, though steady-state behaviour is expected to evolve over time. Insta Help reported an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹44 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting early-phase investments in supply onboarding, training, and network densification.