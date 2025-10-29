Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Investors include leading tech entrepreneurs

The funding round also attracted investments from technology leaders Scott Belsky and Dharmesh Shah, along with chief executive officers (CEOs) of major infrastructure companies such as Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Paul Copplestone (Supabase), James Hawkins (PostHog), Thomas Dohmke (ex-GitHub), and Lukas Biewald (Weights & Biases).

Production-ready memory layer for AI developers

The platform provides production-ready agent memory infrastructure that developers can integrate with a few lines of code. The company said, “The memory layer intelligently extracts and categorises information from interactions, applying metrics like decay and confidence, resolving conflicting facts, and retrieving only the most relevant memories in context.”

Strong developer adoption and AWS partnership

Since its launch in 2023, the company has reached 41,000 GitHub stars and 14 million Python package downloads, with API calls growing from 35 million in Q1 to 186 million in Q3 2025. Mem0 is also the exclusive AI memory provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its new Agent SDK.