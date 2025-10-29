Home / Companies / Start Ups / Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Mem0 raises $24 million Series A to build memory layer for AI agents

Mem0 aims to become the default memory layer for AI agents and large language models with fresh funding led by Basis Set Ventures

AI startup funding
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mem0, a memory infrastructure platform for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, on Wednesday announced that it had raised $24 million in combined Seed and Series A funding led by Basis Set Ventures. The round saw participation from Peak XV Partners, Kindred Ventures, GitHub Fund, and Y Combinator.
 
Investors include leading tech entrepreneurs
  The funding round also attracted investments from technology leaders Scott Belsky and Dharmesh Shah, along with chief executive officers (CEOs) of major infrastructure companies such as Olivier Pomel (Datadog), Paul Copplestone (Supabase), James Hawkins (PostHog), Thomas Dohmke (ex-GitHub), and Lukas Biewald (Weights & Biases).
 
Production-ready memory layer for AI developers 
The platform provides production-ready agent memory infrastructure that developers can integrate with a few lines of code. The company said, “The memory layer intelligently extracts and categorises information from interactions, applying metrics like decay and confidence, resolving conflicting facts, and retrieving only the most relevant memories in context.”
 
Strong developer adoption and AWS partnership
  Since its launch in 2023, the company has reached 41,000 GitHub stars and 14 million Python package downloads, with API calls growing from 35 million in Q1 to 186 million in Q3 2025. Mem0 is also the exclusive AI memory provider for Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its new Agent SDK.
 
Plans to become default memory layer for AI and LLMs 
Commenting on the fundraiser, Taranjeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Mem0, said, “Every agentic application needs memory, just as every application needs a database. We are using this funding to become the default memory layer for AI agents and LLMs — making LLM memory as accessible and reliable as databases or authentication. The developers who integrate rich user context from day one will build the next generation of breakthrough applications.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Momentum Capital invests in climate, health startups with Rs 60 crore fund

Blume Ventures secures $175 million in first close for its fifth fund

Unicorn India Ventures to close ₹1,200 cr Fund III by December 2025

Indian-origin startup offers jobs to laid-off Meta staff, pay up to ₹5.2 cr

AI firm Uniphore secures $260 mn from Nvidia, AMD, Snowflake and Databricks

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSeries A fundingStartups

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story