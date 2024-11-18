Wardwizard partners with SpeedForce to boost Joy e-bike service, reach

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has joined forces with SpeedForce, a prominent two-wheeler service chain, to enhance after-sales service and expand the reach of its Joy e-bike brand.

This strategic partnership aims to provide Joy e-bike customers with convenient access to service and maintenance across India. SpeedForce's network of over 1,000 service centres will offer servicing for Joy e-bikes, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

SpeedForce, which operates in over 350 locations and services around 150 vehicles per outlet monthly, will now provide sales and service support for Joy e-bikes. This collaboration is expected to give Wardwizard access to over 50,000 additional customers monthly, especially in underserved regions such as Northeast India. Customers will benefit from access to service centres that stock Joy e-bike spare parts and offer comprehensive vehicle maintenance solutions.

Speaking on this partnership, Yatin Gupte, chairman and managing director of Wardwizard, stated, "The collaboration with SpeedForce offers us its extensive service network and provides a good platform to showcase our products to a larger market. In doing so, we are not only taking our products to a wider audience but also driving sales of our products."

Commenting on the same, Kapil Bhindi, director of SpeedForce, stated, "Wardwizard offers superlative EV products, which would be of interest to a host of consumers. We are equipped to support an organisation in both sales and after-sales. We believe our extensive network, digital tools, and skilled EV technicians will provide exceptional service to Joy e-bike customers and contribute to a greener tomorrow."

The partnership allows Joy e-bike to showcase its range of high and low-speed EVs in regions where dedicated showrooms are currently unavailable. By leveraging SpeedForce’s service network, the collaboration aims to set a new benchmark in customer satisfaction and sustainable mobility in India.