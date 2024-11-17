India's startup ecosystem sees rebound, late-stage deals take lead

After over three years of a funding slump, India's startup ecosystem is showing signs of recovery. Startup funding in 2024 has increased by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching $9.78 billion, compared to $8.88 billion in the same period last year, according to market research firm Tracxn.

Investors attribute the revival to the country’s strong public markets, which are boosting confidence in initial public offering (IPO)-bound startups offering viable exit opportunities.

“The funding winter is coming to an end,” says Anirudh A Damani, managing partner of Artha Venture Fund, a micro-venture capital (VC) firm. “This resurgence is partly driven by high valuations in the public markets, leading some savvy investors to pivot from public equities toward private investments,” he adds.

Several Indian startups have gone public this year, including workspace provider Awfis, baby products brand FirstCry, electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric, and, most recently, food delivery major Swiggy. Meanwhile, others like quick commerce firm Zepto, edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, wearables brand BoAt, and fintech major Razorpay have plans to go public in the near future. The revival comes after a record-breaking $44.3 billion raised in 2021, followed by a period of declining investments. The current rebound is viewed as more cautious and sustainable. “Unlike the boom of 2021-2022, this revival is more balanced. Investors are now weighing the opportunity cost of capital more carefully, which is reflected in tighter valuations,” says Damani.

Imminent IPOs buoy large deals Funding has been bolstered by late-stage rounds as investors have become more bullish on writing larger cheques for companies exhibiting near-term IPO readiness. Late-stage funding recorded a 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase this year to $6 billion. Meanwhile, seed-stage funding fell by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to $849 million, and early-stage funding declined by four per cent Y-o-Y to $2.6 billion, according to Tracxn data. The number of funding rounds dropped by 32 per cent, from 1,831 deals last year to 1,254 in 2024 year-to-date (YTD), indicating larger cheque sizes. Industry experts say this shift shows that investors are taking a more deliberate approach, choosing to focus on fewer startups with strong fundamentals and clear growth trajectories.

“Investors are concentrating on growth-stage companies with proven revenue traction, a strong market position, continued growth potential, and stable unit economics, as these businesses offer the clearest path to IPO and exit within a defined timeframe,” says Dushyant Singh, managing director at VC firm Playbook Partners. Resurgence in small deals While the bullishness on near-term IPOs has driven late-stage rounds, investors have also noticed a trickle-down effect into smaller rounds. “At Fireside, we have seen strong interest in early-stage consumer startups from both funds and family offices, as confidence in the consumption space is increasing,” says VS Kannan Sitaram, partner and co-founder of Fireside Ventures.