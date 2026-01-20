Whizzo raises $15 mn in Series A round to scale technical textiles platform

Whizzo, an IP-driven manufacturer of advanced technical textiles, has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Fundamentum. Korea-based LB Investment participated, marking its first direct investment in India, alongside existing backers Lightspeed and BEENEXT. The funds will support materials-science research, development of in-house intellectual property, and expanded R&D and supply-chain operations across Asia, as the company adds specialists in nonwoven technologies and composites.

“With nearly 40 per cent of our revenue already coming from exports, this funding will enable us to further accelerate our materials science initiatives and scale our manufacturing network to meet global demand,” said Shrestha Kukreja, founder of Whizzo. “Today, we work with over 120 SME and MSME manufacturers and expect to expand this to over 200 by the end of the financial year. We are also doubling down on our exports, moving from 15 markets to over 30 in the next 12 months.”

Technical textiles—engineered materials used across industrial applications—form a $250-billion-plus global market growing at 12–14 per cent annually and expected to exceed $400 billion by 2030. Yet limited early-stage innovation and inflexible manufacturing slow product development. Whizzo addresses this gap with a CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) model that cuts time from concept to production, delivering orders up to four times faster than industry norms. Founded in 2024 by former Zetwerk executive Shrestha Kukreja, Whizzo is India’s first CDMO for technical textiles, combining R&D, prototyping and large-scale manufacturing on a single platform. It serves B2B customers across applications from geotextiles to industrial composites.

Whizzo has a 65-member team, with 10 per cent focused on research across polymer science, process engineering and advanced textiles. Its Gurgaon materials-science lab anchors R&D, with patent filings expected as core research matures. “Whizzo is a standout example of Fundamentum’s Applied DeepTech thesis in the B2B supply-chain domain—a business scaling rapidly while building defensible innovation at its core,” said Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner, Fundamentum, who is joining the board of Whizzo. “The materials-science lab in particular is Whizzo’s strong long-term moat, enabling upstream research, rapid iteration, and IP creation. This capability has the potential to place India firmly on the global map for innovation in technical textiles.”