India's top 20 startups dominated valuations, fundraising in 2025

Bolstering the trend of investor interest on a limited set of startups with potential for initial public offerings and profitability, the top 20 startups by funds raised in CY25 accounted for more than a third of the total $11.2 billion raised during the year. Collectively, they raised $3.9 billion, which was 34.82 per cent of total fundraising.
Also, the average fundraise for the top 20 startups stood at $195 million in CY25. The top five — Zepto, GreenLine, Uniphore, Infra Market, and Access Healthcare — together raised $1.26 billion last year, accounting for over 11 per cent of the total startup funding in CY25.