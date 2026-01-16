Unacademy retreats from offline expansion as founder bets on digital growth

Ronnie Screwvala’s upskilling firm upGrad recently walked away from talks to acquire SoftBank-backed Unacademy, ending one of the edtech sector’s most closely watched deal discussions amid differences over valuation. The proposed all-stock transaction was said to value Unacademy at about $300 million, a steep drop from its $3.4 billion peak in 2021, while upGrad was seeking a valuation of roughly $2.25 billion for itself, people familiar with the matter said. The collapse followed an earlier failed sale effort by Unacademy. In 2024, the company held talks with Kota-based Allen Career Institute that also fell apart over valuation disagreements. Such developments come amid a turbulent period that has included pushback over changes to its employee stock option policy.