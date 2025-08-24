WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

Digital entertainment platform WinZO has announced its official launch in the US, expanding its international footprint. The US debut follows WinZO’s successful foray into Brazil in 2023, placing the company at the intersection of three of the world’s four largest mobile gaming markets — India, Brazil, and the US — with a combined market size of $65–70 billion and more than 20 billion annual mobile game downloads.

WinZO’s expansion into the US comes after the government banned real-money gaming in India.

With India accounting for just 1 per cent of the global gaming market, WinZO’s international expansion represents a Tech Exports 2.0 story: Indian game developers building culturally relevant games and enabling competitive eSports experiences, the company said.