Home / Companies / Start Ups / WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

WinZO announces launch in the US, expanding international footprint

WinZO's expansion into the US is a critical part of its strategy to become the global go-to consumer technology platform for all new-age content consumption, the company said

Winzo
After diversifying its formats and monetisation strategies, WinZO is now leapfrogging into geographical expansion.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Digital entertainment platform WinZO has announced its official launch in the US, expanding its international footprint. The US debut follows WinZO’s successful foray into Brazil in 2023, placing the company at the intersection of three of the world’s four largest mobile gaming markets — India, Brazil, and the US — with a combined market size of $65–70 billion and more than 20 billion annual mobile game downloads. 
WinZO’s expansion into the US comes after the government banned real-money gaming in India.
 
With India accounting for just 1 per cent of the global gaming market, WinZO’s international expansion represents a Tech Exports 2.0 story: Indian game developers building culturally relevant games and enabling competitive eSports experiences, the company said.
 
“The launch of WinZO in the US is a proud milestone for us and for India’s digital entertainment ecosystem. Our vision has always been to empower Indian game developers to reach global audiences. Entering the US, the world’s largest and most influential gaming market, is a decisive step towards that mission,” said Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, cofounders of WinZO.
 
The company also announced the launch of ZO TV, a short-video platform. “This further diversifies our content offerings and strengthens WinZO’s position as a global hub and one-stop destination for interactive entertainment,” Rathore added.
 
WinZO’s expansion into the US is a critical part of its strategy to become the global go-to consumer technology platform for all new-age content consumption, the company said. After diversifying its formats and monetisation strategies, WinZO is now leapfrogging into geographical expansion.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PropEquity sues CRE Matrix for alleged data theft, Delhi HC issues summons

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs 820 cr via NCDs for debt repayment

Premium

Indian AI founders tapping global capital, building international products

Premium

Money gaming industry may be forced to fold as Centre goes all in on ban

Weaver raises $170 million to expand AI-led affordable housing finance

Topics :US marketgaming industryonline gaming

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story