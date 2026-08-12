100+ Porsches Take Over Mumbai for a Friendship Day Drive

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Mumbai witnessed an impressive display of automotive passion this Friendship Day as more than 100 Porsche cars across Porsche SUVs, Sports cars and EVs came together for an exclusive drive organised by Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars for its customers. Bringing together Porsche owners and their families, the drive celebrated friendship, camaraderie and the shared passion for driving that connects the Porsche community.

The convoy made its way through some of Mumbai's most iconic roads, including the Coastal Road and Marine Drive, creating a striking sight across the city. With more than 100 Porsche cars travelling together, the drive offered owners an opportunity to experience the city from behind the wheel while connecting with fellow members of the Porsche community.

Speaking about the initiative Pooja Choudary, Director Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars, said, "Friendship Day provided us with a wonderful opportunity to bring our Porsche community together and celebrate the shared passion that connects our customers. Seeing more than 100 Porsche cars come together across Mumbai was a testament to the strong sense of camaraderie within our community. At Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars, we remain committed to creating memorable experiences that extend beyond the automobile and foster meaningful connections among our customers and their families."

The drive concluded with an exclusive breakfast for Porsche owners and their families, providing an opportunity for members of the community to interact, exchange experiences and celebrate their shared connection with the marque in a relaxed setting.

The strong participation reflected the enthusiasm and sense of community among Porsche owners in Mumbai, while highlighting Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars' continued focus on creating meaningful customer experiences that extend beyond the automobile. Through curated drives and community-led initiatives, the centre continues to foster stronger connections among customers who share an appreciation for the Porsche brand and the experience of driving.

The Friendship Day drive served as a celebration not only of the cars, but also of the people and relationships that make the Porsche ownership community distinctive.

About Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars

Porsche Centre Mumbai - Infinity Cars is committed to delivering an exceptional Porsche experience to customers across Mumbai, extending beyond the purchase and ownership of a vehicle. Through curated customer experiences, drives and community-led initiatives, the centre creates opportunities for Porsche owners to connect, engage and celebrate their shared passion for the marque.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)