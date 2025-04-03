10th India Property Awards 2025 by International Brand Equity Honored Excellence in Indian Real Estate

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 3: The 10th Edition of the India Property Awards and Summit 2025, presented by International Brand Equity in association with Ibemedia.in and Realtyinfratimes.com as media partners, MVN Infrastructure and Karyan Group as Platinum Partner.

The event was successfully held in Bangalore, recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Indian real estate sector. This prestigious event brought together the most influential leaders in the industry, honoring outstanding achievements in real estate development, innovation, and sustainability.

Key Highlights of the Event:

* Keynote Speech by Ashwinder Singh, Vice Chairman, BCD Group

* Special Address by Mr. Tanvir Ahmed, Spokesperson, Karnataka Congress

* Moderator: Prashant Thakur, Head of Research & Advisory, Anarock

India Property Summit 2025 Speakers:

* Runam Mehta, Chief of Growth, Primus Senior Living

* Shrinivas Hunsikatti, Director, Anarock Capital

* Sreenivasa Raghavan, Partner, ATV Legal

* Gautam R Shetty, Director of Sales, Sowparnika Homes

* Pavan Kumar, Founder & CEO, White Lotus Group

* Sankalp Chug, CBO, Abhee Venture

* Mohan Belaganahally, CMD, Urban Nest Realty

* Ankit Maharishi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Aris Unitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd

* Saurabh Kaushik, Director, MVN Infrastructure

* Amit Aggarwal, Director, Karyan Group

With a distinguished gathering of over 150 industry leaders, real estate developers, architects, interior designers, prop-tech startups and key stakeholders, the 10th India Property Awards and Summit 2025 served as a platform to acknowledge the best in the business. The awards ceremony highlighted top real estate developers, exemplary real estate projects, renowned interior designers, leading architects, and cutting-edge prop-tech companies, celebrating their contributions to shaping India's evolving real estate landscape.

The winners of the International Brand Equity 10th India Property Awards 2025 were announced across multiple categories, recognizing excellence, best practices, and outstanding performances in the industry.

The esteemed winners for this year are as follows:

1. Luxury Residential Development of the Year 2025 (South india) for the Project Abhee AARIA - Near Gunjur Lake - Abhee Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

2. Construction Tech Company of the Year 2025 (South India) - Terra Spectra Spaces Pvt Ltd.

3. Affordable Modular Interior Year 2025 (South India) - Sunrise Designhive Interior and Construction

4. Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) - Fastest Plotted Development - Erayaa Builders & Developers LLP

5. Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate Growth - SOWPARNIKA HOMES PRIVATE LIMITED

6. Emerging Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) - Urbanest Realty.

7. Aparthotel Project of the year 2025 (South India) - Raja Builders & Estates

8. Emerging Developer of the Year 2025 South India (Luxury Residential Apartment) - Myhna Orchid by Myhna Estate Projects

9. Emerging Developer of the Year 2025 (South India): Residential High-rise Development - Ohana by White Lotus Group

10. Emerging Developer of the Year 2025 (South India): Luxury Residential Development - Kalpavriksha by White Lotus Group

11. Upcoming Super Luxury Project of the Year 2025 - MVN Infrastructure

12. Excellence in Comprehensive Solutions for the Construction Industry - ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd

13. Developer of the Year 2025 (North India) - M3M India Pvt. Ltd.

14. Developer of the Year 2025 (North India) - Commercial Development - M3M 65TH Avenue, M3M India Pvt. Ltd.

15. Developer of the Year 2025 (North India) - Sustainable Development - M3M City of Dreams, Panipat, M3M India Pvt. Ltd.

16. Emerging Proptech Startup 2025 - Evoluxar MarTech Pvt Ltd

17. Property Managment Company of the year 2025 (South India) - ApnnaGhar

18. Young Leader of the Year 2025 (South India) - Ajit Kumar Prakash

19. Fastest Project Completion 2025 - Plotted Development (South India) - Paradise City Phase 1 by Managala Properties

20. Developer of the Year 2025 (West India) - Redevelopment - Raviraj Realty

21. Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) - Shriram Properties Ltd

22. Premium Apartment Project of the Year 2025 (South India) - The Poem by Shriram Properties

23. Best Upcoming Project of the Year 2025 (South India) (Under construction) - CASA SIA By MAIA ESTATES

24. Most Promising Emerging Fund Manager in Real Estate 2025, India - Arbour Investments

25. Emerging Luxury Real Estate Developer of the Year 2025 (India) - Karyan Group

26. Retail Real Estate Developer of the Year 2025 (India) - Karyan Group

27. Emerging Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) - Arsis Developers

28. Best Doors, Window and Kitchen Brands 2025 (South India) - Newtech Build Mart

29. Developer of the Year 2025 (South India) - Low Cost Housing Development - ANANDANA INFRATECH

30. Emerging Developer of the year 2025 (South India) - Global Edifice

31. Residential high-rise Project of the year 2025 (South India) - Global Edifice Legacy

32. DLF offices for Developer of the year 2025 Commercial Development - DLF Offices

33. DLF Cyberpark - Commercial Project of the year 2025 - DLF Offices

34. DLF Cybercity Hyderabad - Sustainable Project of the Year 2025 - DLF Offices

35. DLF Tech Park Noida - Business IT park Project of the year 2025 - DLF Offices

36. Best Real Estate Communication Agency 2025, India - PR Professionals

37. Developer of the year 2025 (North India) - Signature Global India Limited

38. Real Estate thought Leader of the year 2025 (North India) - Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

39. Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 - Ashwinder R. Singh

40. Emerging Developer of The Year 2025 - Dev Sai Group

41. India's Best Aluminium Extrusions Manufacturing Company 2025 - MAHASAI ALUMINIUM PROFILES PVT LTD

42. Shubham Gulati - 40 Under 40 Real Estate Leader 2025

