11 Hospitals Across India Successfully Complete PRIME Program for the 5th Year in a Row

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 17: Preventing risk of infection and medication error in healthcare settings is a key imperative to ensure patient and healthcare worker safety. Aligned with this and given the focus on safe medical practices in hospitals, the highly impactful 'Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy' (PRIME) Program, developed by Joint Commission International, with sponsorship by BD, has successfully concluded its recognition event for 11 leading hospitals across India. Since its launch in 2019, PRIME has been implemented in 30 hospitals from India so far. During the 6 months of the PRIME program, the participating hospitals are exposed to a unique programmatic approach towards patient safety. This comprises of goal setting, constant progress review, tele-consultations with experts and scientific updates through webinars. The hospitals, upon successful completion of the course are certified with PRIME - a Gold Standard benchmarked safety program. PRIME TIME 2024 - The Hospital Recognition Event for PRIME Program, is also the very first in-person certification program, since the launch of PRIME in 2019.

Speaking about JCI's continued partnership of PRIME with BD, Dr Jeannell Mansur, Principal Consultant for Medication Management and Safety, Joint Commission International (JCI) said, "JCI is proud to have contributed to the advancement of patient safety through the development and continued mentoring support of the PRIME program, which is a unique training program which focuses on fundamental skills relating to medication preparation, medication administration and vascular access management."

Dr Jeannell Mansur also spoke about the importance of advancing patient safety with the JCI's 8th Edition Standards Update and its relevance to the PRIME Program. John Yoon, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Joint Commission International (JCI) also joined to congratulate the PRIME leaders on the PRIME Program Recognition.

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD, India/South Asia said, "Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, BD has been at the forefront of implementing safe and innovative technologies and training HCP's continuously towards best practices and developing infusion capabilities for enhanced patient care and healthcare worker safety. We are proud to partner with JCI for the PRIME program, which epitomizes our commitment towards enabling hospitals to improve the clinical outcomes and deliver quality patient care and safety."

The 11 hospitals in India that were recognized on the successful completion of PRIME program include Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurgaon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital New Delhi, Rukmani Birla Hospital Jaipur, St. Johns Medical College Hospital Bengaluru, B M Birla Heart Research Centre Kolkata, Father Muller Hospital Mangalore, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Hyderabad, Noble Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic and Sahyadri Hospital from Pune and Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Hospital Chennai.

Both JCI and BD have continued to support the hospital healthcare professionals, management and staff with the PRIME program - both virtually and in-person, despite the challenging environment during and post the pandemic, witnessing the enhanced engagement and improved practices and patient outcomes.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

