175 Million Visual Searches Powered by ViSenze during the October Festive Sales in India

Singapore/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: ViSenze, a leading AI-powered visual search and recommendation platform, announced that it has processed over 175 million visual searches across its e-commerce customers in India during the recently concluded October festive sales.

This is 30% higher than last year, underscoring the importance of visual search as an increasingly preferred mode for Gen Z and tech-savvy customers in India. Because of its ease of use, visual search has become the go-to option for faster and more accurate product discovery. It helps, that when using visual search, shoppers aren't slowed down by language or spelling issues. 4 of the top 5 e-commerce platforms in India now use ViSenze for their visual search.

The top searched categories using visual search were shoes, tops, dress, ethnic wear, and jewelry. Two categories that have seen a big jump in the number of queries, compared to last year, were bags and watches.

Around 83% of the image searches are from screenshots, underlining the influence that social media has on the modern shopper, with the remaining searches initiated through the camera lens. Online shoppers also use image search to compare prices across platforms, as it's the fastest way to shop for the best deal.

ViSenze's data also shows that a large portion of the visual search queries are from tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities indicating that a lot of new-to-ecommerce customers prefer visual search to the traditional keyword-based text search. This number is only going to grow as more consumers come online in the coming years.

"Indian internet users spend 44% of their time on social media, which is the highest in the world. They also use 8.7 social platforms on average. This means that their shopping inspiration often happens on social media, and that drives them to e-commerce platforms to shop for those products. This is one reason why visual search is so important in India. With visual search, shoppers can simply take a screenshot from their social media app, and quickly search for similar products on their favourite shopping app," said Oliver Tan, CEO of ViSenze.

"There is no other way to do it. The large increase in visual search during the big festive sale across the top e-commerce platforms is a sign of things to come - shoppers want a more intuitive search and deeply personalized shopping experiences. Next on the horizon is multi-search, which will combine both visual and text inputs into one query to give even better results."

About ViSenze

ViSenze is a leading AI-powered visual search and recommendations platform that enables the world's leading retailers to help their customers simply 'See. Style. Shop'. ViSenze's product discovery solutions are trusted by Myntra, Ajio, Meesho, Rakuten, Zalora, Mango, and Target, among others.

ViSenze processes over a billion queries a month globally from retailers, helping them increase conversions and amplify revenue growth. Know more about ViSenze here - Smart Search and Recommendations| ViSenze.

