24/7 support on the road: Kotak General Insurance enhances customer service with roadside assistance add-on cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India offers 24/7 support on the road to its policyholders through its roadside assistance add-on cover. This add-on coverage aims to ensure swift assistance and hassle-free solutions during emergencies on the road.

A lifeline in times of need

Breakdowns, accidents and unexpected emergencies can occur anytime, anywhere, leaving drivers feeling vulnerable and alone on the road. Car Insurance from Kotak General Insurance offers its roadside assistance add-on, serving as a lifeline for drivers facing unforeseen challenges. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the roadside assistance add-on cover provides immediate support and assistance to policyholders facing vehicle breakdowns or emergencies. Customers can rely on Kotak General Insurance's trained professionals to deliver prompt solutions and get them back on the road swiftly and safely whether it's a flat tyre, battery failure, fuel depletion or any other roadside issue.

Comprehensive services for peace of mind

The roadside assistance offers a variety of services to meet the needs of drivers, ensuring comprehensive support in various situations. Key features of the program include:

* Mechanical assistance: Expert technicians are dispatched to the location of the breakdown to diagnose and address mechanical issues on the spot, minimising downtime and inconvenience for drivers.

* Towing service: Kotak General Insurance's towing service ensures safe transportation to the nearest authorised cashless network garage or service center, facilitating further repairs in cases where the vehicle cannot be repaired at the roadside.

* Fuel delivery: Accidentally running out of fuel is a common yet frustrating occurrence for drivers. Customers can request fuel delivery to their location with roadside assistance, enabling them to continue their journey without delay.

* Battery jumpstart: Battery failures can leave drivers helpless, especially during bad weather or late hours. Kotak General Insurance offers prompt battery jumpstart services to help drivers restart their vehicles and resume their travels.

* Flat tyre assistance: Tyre punctures and blowouts can happen unexpectedly, posing safety risks and causing delays. The roadside assistance provides tyre change services to replace flat or damaged tyres quickly and efficiently.

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to deliver innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)