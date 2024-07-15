30 Ladakhi Students Graduate from M3M Foundation's "KaushalSambhal" Program to Empower Local Communities and Strengthen Border Areas with SIDBI

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: In a significant stride towards developing India's border areas, M3M Foundation proudly announces the graduation of 30 Ladakhi students from its "KaushalSambhal" program. This initiative, aimed at empowering local communities and bolstering border regions, has successfully equipped students from the villages of Sumoor and Panamic blocks with comprehensive training in Sea Buckthorn processing techniques and entrepreneurship. These graduates are now poised to pursue self-reliance within their communities, leveraging their newfound skills to create consumer goods that will significantly benefit end-users.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation expressed her delight on the occasion by sharing, "The generous support of all partners has been instrumental in the success of this initiative. As a Kettle Bell World Champion and sports enthusiast, I made a personal commitment to support and empower the region of Ladakh in Leh. The journey has begun with preserving the region and strengthening the livelihoods of local communities, but my vision is to grow the region from strength to strength, establishing a more conducive ecosystem for livelihood, sports, culture, and more."

Under the "KaushalSambhal" program, a dedicated enterprise unit has been established in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. This unit focuses on providing local students with training in processing Sea Buckthorn, a shrub known for its orange-yellow edible berries rich in vitamins, particularly Vitamin C. Often referred to as the 'Wonder Plant', 'Ladakh Gold', 'Golden Bush', or 'Gold Mine', Sea Buckthorn is a vital crop in Union Territory Ladakh, with 90 per cent of its production originating from the region.

The initiation of this remarkable program five years ago was made possible with the support of DRDO and then SIDBI integrated the concept of Swavalamban - LEAP with Aide et Action as implementation partner in Nubra Valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing the potential of this miraculous fruit, aptly named it "SanjeevaniBooti." Extensive studies by modern institutes, research organizations, and Tibetan and Vedic Hindu literature have concluded that the Sea Buckthorn available in Ladakh alone can meet the entire global vitamin C requirement.

For decades, external traders have exploited the locals by purchasing Sea Buckthorn at dirt-cheap prices for export to China and other neighbouring countries. This trade has deprived the locals of realizing the value of their resource. This initiative not only fosters economic empowerment but also instils a sense of pride and ownership among the local population, ensuring sustainable development and growth for the region.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, dedicated to bringing about meaningful change in society through various initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and sports. The Foundation strives to create a sustainable impact and empower individuals from marginalized communities to lead better lives.

