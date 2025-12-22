34th JK Architect of the Year Awards Held in Presence of Former President Ram Nath Kovind

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: The 34th JK Architect of the Year Awards Ceremony, organized by JK Cement Ltd., was successfully held on 21st December 2025 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The prestigious ceremony brought together eminent architects, construction industry professionals, academicians, and government dignitaries, reaffirming JK AYA's position as one of India's most respected and enduring architectural award platforms.

The evening was graced by the Hon'ble Former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, as the Chief Guest, and Ar. Shirish Beri, recipient of the 26th JK AYA Great Master's Award, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence added immense stature and inspiration to the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by senior leadership from JK Cement Ltd., including Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice Chairman, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement Ltd. & Chairman - JK Architect of the Year Awards, Shri Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Shri A.K. Saraogi, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, and Mr. Rana Pratap Singh, Administrator - JK AYA. Renowned architects, IIA National Council members, and professionals from Delhi and across India and abroad were also present.

The program commenced with the welcome of the dignitaries followed by the traditional

lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing knowledge, creativity, and progress. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nidhipati Singhania emphasized JK Cement Ltd.'s long-standing commitment to architecture, nation-building, and sustainable development.

A poignant highlight of the evening was the launch of a tribute book dedicated to Late Shri Yadupati Singhania, former visionary leader, whose ideals and leadership continue to inspire generations. The book was formally unveiled by Shri A.K. Saraogi, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, JK Cement Ltd., paying homage to the remarkable legacy and enduring contributions of Late Shri Yadupati Singhania to JK Cement Ltd. and the architectural fraternity.

Mr. Rana Pratap Singh, Administrator - JK AYA, expressed his gratitude to the distinguished guests and the architectural community for their continued support. He also acknowledged the jury members for their meticulous evaluation of entries and congratulated the JK AYA Secretariat and JK Cement Ltd. team for the seamless execution of the ceremony.

The event also featured an engaging Winning Entries Exhibition, which attracted keen interest from young architecture professionals, offering valuable exposure to innovative projects and contemporary architectural thought.

The 34th JK Architect of the Year Awards once again succeeded in bringing together architects from across India and overseas, fostering dialogue, collaboration, and inspiration within the architectural community. The ceremony concluded with networking and dinner, marking a memorable evening celebrating architecture, legacy, and excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)