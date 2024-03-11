35th GTE Garment Technology Expo 2024 Concludes Successfully, Setting New Benchmarks in the Garment Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: The 35th edition of the GTE Garment Technology Expo 2024 concluded triumphantly at the NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla, New Delhi, from March 8 to March 11. Hosted by NSIC Okhla, the expo solidified its position as Southeast Asia's premier garment technology event, showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in the garment and textile industry.

With the support of esteemed associations such as Garment Exports Association of Rajasthan, Gujarat Garment Manufacturers Association, Noida Apparel Export Cluster, and the Association of Apparel Manufacturers and Exporters of Gujarat, GTE 2024 highlighted significant advancements in garment and weaving technologies.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 800 global exhibitors and brands, occupying a sprawling 100,000 square feet of exhibition space. Approximately 20,000 businesses attended the expo, underscoring its significance as a pivotal platform for stakeholders in the garment industry.

Over its 23-year history, GTE has played a vital role in acquainting garment manufacturers in India and neighboring countries with the latest trends and cutting-edge manufacturing processes. By fostering collaboration and innovation, GTE has empowered industry players to compete effectively on a global scale.

GTE 2024 featured displays of innovative technologies and advancements from over 20 countries, attracting visitors with its diverse range of garment manufacturing solutions. The exhibition covered all aspects of garment production, including CAD/CAM, sewing machines, fabric washing machines, garment dyeing machines, digital printing, and more.

Ricky Sahni, Joint Managing Director of Garment Technology Expo, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received over the years, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that have contributed to the expo's success.

Ambareesh Chopra, Director of Garment Technology Expo, thanked exhibitors and visitors for their invaluable contributions, highlighting the expo's role in showcasing the latest innovations in the garment industry.

As with every successful edition, GTE 2024 provided a platform for major technological brands to showcase their latest offerings and foster industry growth. The next edition of GTE Bengaluru is scheduled for September 20 to 22, 2024, following the success of the recent New Delhi expo.

