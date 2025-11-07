360 ONE Asset Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening its Leadership in Information Security

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: 360 ONE Asset Management Limited and 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited (360 ONE Asset) have successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2022 Certification, a globally recognized standard issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This certification reaffirms 360 ONE's commitment to upholding the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. It ensures that clients, investors, and stakeholders can continue to trust the firm's ability to safeguard sensitive data and operate with the highest levels of security, governance, and compliance.

The achievement also aligns with prevailing regulatory guidelines, reinforcing 360 ONE Asset's leadership in information security, data governance, and cyber resilience across its financial operations. It underscores the firm's continued focus on strengthening its processes, infrastructure, and governance practices to meet the most rigorous global benchmarks in data protection, operational integrity, and incident and risk management within the Indian financial ecosystem.

Raghav Iyengar, CEO, 360 ONE Asset Management Limited, and Non-Executive Director of 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited, said, "At 360 ONE Asset Management Limited, trust is at the heart of every relationship we build. The ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to safeguard our clients' and investors' interests through world-class information security practices. It reflects the discipline, vigilance, and forward-thinking approach that defines our organization."

About 360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset is among India's leading asset management firms, managing an overall listed market and alternates AUM of around $10 billion* across multiple asset classes. The firm's differentiated product suite includes alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio management services (PMS), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (MFs) including advisory and offshore, spanning public and private equity, fixed income and real assets.

With deep domain knowledge, a diversified range of strategies, a strong understanding of the Indian public and private markets and a seasoned team of investment professionals, 360 ONE Asset is focused on creating the right risk-adjusted alpha for investors.

As of Sept 30, 2025

