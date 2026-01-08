WTC points table 2025-27: Team rankings after Australia vs England 5th Test

Australia’s Rise in the Standings Australia’s victory lifted their points percentage (PCT) from 85.71 to 87.50, marking their seventh win of the current World Test Championship cycle. The only defeat came in the Boxing Day Test against England last month, which ended in a two-day finish. England’s Struggles Continue For England, the loss marked their sixth defeat in 10 matches, causing their PCT to drop to 31.66. They remain in seventh place, just ahead of Bangladesh and the West Indies. England's form has been disappointing, and they will need to regroup for the upcoming matches. Former champions Australia have surged to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over England in the Ashes 2025-26 series, which concluded on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ICC World Test Championship points table (2025-27) POSITION TEAM MATCHES WINS DEFEATS DRAW POINTS DED PCT% 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 84 0 87.5 2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 0 75 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 0 50 6 India 9 4 4 1 52 0 48.15 7 England 10 3 6 1 26 2 31.66 8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 0 4.17

Australia Clinch Win in Thrilling Chase With a target of 160 runs on the final day, Australia made their way to the target, despite England's valiant fight. The English side triggered a scare with a burst of wickets, but Australia, led by wicketkeeper Alex Carey and all-rounder Cameron Green, held their nerve and secured the win with five wickets to spare after the Lunch break. England were not going without fight, as they managed to stretch the game into the fifth day. Their resistance was built on a maiden Test century from No. 3 batter Jacob Bethell, who became the second-youngest player in the 21st century to score a century in the Ashes, after Alastair Cook in 2006. Bethell's remarkable innings kept England in the game, but he was eventually dismissed on the final day. Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul wrapped up England's innings and the series.

At the end of three games, New Zealand, the inaugural winners of the World Test Championship, sit in second place with a PCT of 77.78. South Africa follows with a PCT of 75.00, while Sri Lanka holds the fourth spot with 66.67%. Team India see themselves on the 6th spot with 4 wins in 9 matches so far. What's next? The next set of Test matches will noe begin from June onwards when England take on New Zealand in a 3-match series at home. With the white ball schedule taking over in the beginning of this year, Team India too will be seen back in action with the red ball in the month of June when they play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan followed by a 2-Test series against Sri Lanka in August.