3rd edition of Trans Employment Mela on June 18 2025 in Delhi aims for 100 jobs for transgender & non-binary candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Building on the momentum of its past editions, the Trans Employment Mela is back for its third edition on June 18, 2025, in New Delhi. Organised by the TWEET Foundation and InHarmony, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), the event continues to push forward a national dialogue on inclusive employment and economic justice for transgender and non-binary individuals.

In 2024, the Mela drew 227 participants and facilitated over 77 placements across more than 20 companies, nearly doubling the placement numbers from its 2023 debut. This year, the organisers are setting a bold target of 100 placements, backed by strategic industry engagement and a growing movement to create inclusive workplaces.

More than a job fair, the Trans Employment Mela is a rallying point for change--bringing together public and private sector employers, sensitisation experts, and community leaders to break down barriers and build pathways for sustainable livelihoods.

Abhina Aher, Founder, TWEET Foundation, emphasized, "The Mela is not just about getting a job--it's about claiming a rightful place in the economic fabric of our country. For too long, transgender persons have been excluded from formal employment, forced into the margins despite their skills, potential, and resilience. The Trans Employment Mela is a statement that we will no longer be sidelined. We need many more such platforms that offer not only visibility but dignity, access, and equity."

Anupama Easwaran, Founder, InHarmony, said, "Workplace inclusion begins with opening doors--and that's exactly what the Trans Employment Mela does. It bridges the gap between talent that's often overlooked and opportunities that can be transformative. This isn't just about ticking a diversity box--it's about building cultures where everyone is valued, where bias is actively dismantled, and where transgender and non-binary individuals can thrive as their authentic selves. We look forward to deeper and more meaningful engagement from industry leaders this year."

Maya Awasthy, Co-Founder, TWEET Foundation, shared, "Every edition of the Mela is a powerful reminder that inclusion is not just an aspiration--it's an actionable goal. From 58 placements in 2023 to 77 last year, we've seen firsthand how access to dignified employment transforms lives. Our goal for 2025 is ambitious but necessary: 100 placements, 100 individuals finding not just jobs, but a renewed sense of purpose, independence, and belonging. We urge companies to step forward--not just to hire, but to learn, unlearn, and lead by example in building a truly equitable workforce."

The announcement of the 3rd edition of the Trans Employment Mela was made during the annual celebrations of the TWEET Foundation, where over 300 representatives from the transgender community were present, including celebrities, allies, and dignitaries. The vibrant gathering served as a powerful reminder of the strength, unity, and resilience of the community, while also reinforcing the importance of inclusive platforms like the Mela in driving real social change.

This year's edition will feature job interviews, networking sessions, corporate sensitisation workshops, panel discussions, and performances by community artists. It will also be a platform for unveiling new partnerships, tools, and frameworks that support trans-led advocacy and promote inclusive hiring across sectors.

The Mela also celebrates the growing presence of transgender entrepreneurs who are breaking barriers and building businesses across industries. Their success stories not only redefine representation but also serve as powerful testimonies to the resilience, creativity, and leadership within the transgender community.

Publicis Sapient returns as the Platinum Sponsor for this year, while P & G and Hexaware join as Gold Sponsors for this edition.

ABOUT ORGANIZERS

TWEET Foundation (www.tweetindia.org) is an NGO based out of Delhi and Mumbai led by trans persons dedicated to providing the community with crisis support, short shelter stay, health and legal resources, and connecting them with skill building and inclusive employment opportunities. TWEET works closely with key stakeholders for mainstreaming advocacy for the rights of transgender persons. It works with the government to bring in policy-level changes and works with civil societies and the corporate sectors to build strategic partnerships to support the trans movement and welfare.

InHarmony (www.inharmony.in) is a pioneering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion advisory firm dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces across India. Specializing in consultancy services, training solutions, employee wellbeing programs, research, and diversity hiring support, their impact spans various industries, guiding companies in the cultivation of inclusive & equitable spaces. InHarmony's expertise encompasses gender, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, and less privileged caste categories, catering to diverse age groups. It boasts a distinguished panel of experts including facilitators, coaches, psychologists, psychiatrists, and trainers, all committed to delivering bespoke, innovative solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs. InHarmony's founder, Anupama Easwaran is a board member of TWEET Foundation working extensively with the transgender community since the past 8 years. She is the recipient of the APCOM Hero Award 2023 in the Community Ally category and a 2 time TEDx speaker. At InHarmony, their mission is to drive positive cultural change, making workplaces places where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

