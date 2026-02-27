Why share markets are falling today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading sharply lower on Friday, February 27, 2026, amid geopolitical tensions and broad-based selling.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex fell around 659 points to hit a low of 81,589 against the previous close of 82,258.66. Likewise, the NSE Nifty index dropped 228 points to touch a low of 25,268.

Around 01:15 PM, the 30-share pack quoted southward by 590 points or 0.72 per cent at 82,658, while the Nifty index traded with a cut of 205.95 points or 0.81 per cent at 25,290 levels.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty index was the worst hit as it tumbled nearly 2 per cent to 783.1 with all 10 constituents sitting in the red. Nifty Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Private Banks, and Chemicals also fell over 1 per cent each. On the contrary, Nifty IT, Media, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas were trading higher.

Twenty-four of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in red, including Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, UltraTech, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank, down in the range of 1 to 3 per cent. India VIX , the fear gauge index, was up 4 per cent at 13.58.

Here's why stock markets are falling today: