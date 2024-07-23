4i Apps Solutions Expands Chennai Headquarters, Enhancing Workspace for Growth

PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23: 4i Apps Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise applications and technology services, celebrated its 16th anniversary with the inauguration of an expanded space at its Chennai Competency Development Centre. This expansion marked a new phase in 4i's trajectory, enhancing the working environment for its employees and supporting the company's growth. The expansion added 40,000sqft, accommodating the company's growing team and enhancing operational capabilities. This investment reflects 4i's dedication to providing a superior workplace, designed to inspire creativity and productivity among its employees. The new space can now accommodate 750+ associates. Key features of the expanded facility include an AI lab aimed at driving technological advancements and recreational spaces that promote work-life balance. These enhancements highlight 4i's commitment to creating a globally competitive work environment, positioning the company as an employer of choice.

"Our office expansion signifies our ongoing commitment to nurturing a conducive environment where our team can thrive," said Saravanan Murugesan, CEO of 4i Apps Solutions. "As we celebrate our 16th anniversary, we are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings to deliver exceptional solutions and services to our clients."

4i specializes in delivering comprehensive enterprise solutions, leveraging Oracle and Salesforce technologies to optimise business operations. Recent achievements include pivotal roles in high-profile Oracle Cloud implementations, cementing its reputation as a trusted industry leader. Additionally, 4i was honoured with a prestigious award from the Financial Times for High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 in Singapore.

Our operations are spread across India, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia USA, Canada and UK. 4i delivers comprehensive services across various sectors, including real estate, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, technology, energy, utilities, education, and transportation.

About 4i Apps Solutions

For 16 years, 4i has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive enterprise applications and technology services to a wide range of industries globally. Renowned for our operational excellence, we are a trusted partner for both public and private sector organizations. Our expertise spans beyond Oracle Cloud, encompassing Salesforce implementations, ERP systems such as Fusion and EBS, and specialized services in Primavera and PSRM. With a team of over 750 consultants, we provide customized, innovative solutions that drive business success worldwide through reliability and strategic innovation.

Contact: Email: sales@4iapps.com

Website: 4iapps.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467048/4i_Apps_Solutions_Expansion.jpg

