4th Radio City Icon Awards 2025 - The Ultimate Stage for Mumbai's Business & Entertainment Icons

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: The stage is set, and the city is gearing up for one of its most influential celebrations - Radio City Mumbai Icon Awards 2025. Hosted by India's leading radio network, the event will take place at the luxurious Sahara Star Hotel on March 26th. Since its inception in 2018, the awards have become a benchmark of excellence, honouring those who redefine victory. As a legacy brand with deep roots in business and entertainment, the radio station stands as the most credible platform for industry recognition. This edition promises to amplify Mumbai's vibrant energy, turning up the volume on the city's true rockstars--the Mumbaikars who have shaped its success with their remarkable achievements!

Spanning across multiple sectors and featuring a diverse range of award categories, the event will honour and recognise icons from a wide array of industries. This star-studded night will also celebrate icons from OTT, social media, and Bollywood--trendsetters who captivate audiences with their talent, style, and digital presence. The red carpet will dazzle with a stellar lineup of celebrities known for their massive youth appeal and artistic influence. As a brand dedicated to championing emerging talent, Radio City takes pride in spotlighting their journeys and impact on India's business and cultural landscape.

The night will be a spectacle of high-energy performances showcasing a mesmerizing musical show, alongside an electrifying mentalist act and the pulsating dance number. Radio City is extending the excitement beyond the venue with exclusive morning show spotlights on top artists, interactive Q & A segments with business mavericks, RJ influencer reels, social media campaigns, and live event streaming with behind-the-scenes content. This 360-degree engagement ensures that the grandeur of the Icon Awards 2025 reaches a wider audience across platforms.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming Radio City Mumbai Icon Awards 2025, stating, "Mumbai is a city of dreamers, doers, and disruptors, and Radio City has been its voice for decades. As a brand that evolves with the times, we understand the pulse of the city--whether it's recognizing rising stars or celebrating cultural and corporate icons. Our IP, the Radio City Mumbai Icon Awards, is a testament to this, honouring the visionaries shaping entertainment and culture. With a strong network of advertisers and partners, we are thrilled to host business leaders, celebrities, and icons this year, making it a night to remember. We are committed to making this platform a true celebration of Mumbai's relentless spirit and success."

With an unparalleled blend of business brilliance, entertainment excellence, and cultural vibrancy, the 4th Radio City Icon Awards 2025 promises to be the biggest and most glamorous celebration of Mumbai's achievers yet. Stay tuned for exclusive updates and surprises leading up to the big day!

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in.

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO.in, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)