8 Students Embarking on their International Academic Journey with Global Citizen Scholarship

New Delhi [India], July 4: Eight students from India and five from other South Asian countries have been selected for the 17th edition of the Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), an initiative by Global Indian International School (GIIS). This program funds two years of education in Singapore for outstanding students. Additionally, it offers scholarships for two years of education also in Bangalore, for which four students have been selected.

These bright students have been selected following a rigorous entrance examination and iterations of personal interviews. Close to 5000 students have shown interest in appearing for the prestigious GCS program. In recent years, GCS is becoming highly popular amongst students aspiring state of the art international education.

Prior to flying to Singapore, students will be felicitated at Aerocity Delhi.

These handpicked students will be sent to Singapore, wherein they will spend their next 2 years at GIIS SMART Campus. The academic institution is known for its world class infrastructure, top-tier facilities, and a cohort of highly skilled teaching staffs. The program allows students to chose between CBSE or IBDP curricula. Under the flagship program students will be provided with boarding, lodging alongside a generous stipend. During the tenure, students have to pay zero tuition fees. The total expense will amount to 1,00,00,000 for 2 years per student, which will be fully funded by the GCS programme.

The role of GCS program would not just end at the end of 2 years of pedagogy, rather students will be counselled on identifying and selecting the right international university, for their further studies academic journey.

Addressing the selected students and their parents, Pramod Tripathi, Director-Academics, Global Indian International School, commented, "We would like to congratulate all the scholars and their parents, for becoming part of the prestigious program. We are hopeful that the coming two years will be instrumental transforming each students' lives and entail a lasting impact on the future. It will help in unlocking numerous new opportunities of professional & personal growth.

Tripathi further commented that "the program has been created with great passion and efforts to create new crop of global citizens. It fosters critical thinking and astute problem-solving abilities. Meanwhile, it will also give an opportunity to imbibe into diverse cultures, perspectives, and experiences, thereby building well-rounded & open-minded individuals.

Rajeev Katyal, CEO, GSG Schools, added, "We are immensely proud of the students selected for the GCS program. Their hard work and dedication have earned them this prestigious opportunity. At GSG, we believe in nurturing talent and providing students with the best possible education to prepare them for a global future. The GCS program is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education and developing future leaders who will make a positive impact on the world.

"We are really grateful for this program for giving my son an opportunity to study in a world class environment. Since years I have seen the passion in his/her eyes to be part of GCS and study in a top-notch international university. He has put in a lot of efforts and the same has been rewarded. I am sure my son/daughter will effectively leverage these two years and undertake a path of relentless personal growth & development. It can be a gateway to a great international career" Added Gaurav Chhatwal, parent of Aarush Chhatwal, who has been selected for the program.

In the past, Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) alumni have received admission in graduate courses in a host of reputed global universities including National University of Singapore, Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of British Columbia, Singapore Management University, University of Melbourne and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and more.

