Krafton India to release BGMI 4.2 update on January 15: What to expect

Krafton India to release BGMI 4.2 update on January 15: What to expect

BGMI 4.2 update arrives on January 15 with a Primewood Genesis theme, adding interactive structures, new vehicles, Flora Wings, revised parachuting mechanics, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Krafton India is set to release a new update for BGMI on January 15 that will retire the ongoing winter theme. The publisher has posted a video on Instagram, revealing that the BGMI 4.2 update will bring a new Primewood Genesis-themed update, a tree of life, new vehicles, flora wings, and more.

BGMI 4.2 update: What will you get

BGMI 4.2 update will introduce several new gameplay elements centred around fantasy-style mechanics and interactive objects. Players will encounter the Tree of Life, a structure that can be used strategically during matches. A Poisonous Pink Flower has also been added to the School area, which shoots poisonous bubbles that can be lethal if players are caught in its blast radius. 
 
 
Scattered across the map are special fruits that provide weapon loot. The update further adds new rideable options, including a scorpion-themed vehicle that allows players to move and fire at the same time, and a Sacred Deer vehicle. 

Players can also use Flora Wings to take flight for short periods, while parachuting mechanics have been tweaked to allow parachutes to be deployed just a few metres before landing.
 
Further details about what’s in the update will be revealed to players when they download the update and start the match on spawn island.

New BGMI redeem codes released

Ahead of the version 4.2 rollout, BGMI has released another set of redeem codes, offering exclusive in-game rewards. Today’s batch of redeem codes contains a code that will unlock the Secret Legacy backpack for players. However, it is available on first-come, first-served basis and will be usable for only 10 players. Users can redeem these codes till February 28, 2026.
Here’s a list of today’s redeem codes:
  • HQZCZUEBV668VGW4
  • HQZDZPN59GVU6T4K
  • HQZEZQXRGMA4WC6G
  • HQZFZVT5PRMUX7DQ
  • HQZGZ8V8J7RFDJ7T
  • HQZHZ8X4CW3WSQAC
  • HQZIZCAB48H8RCWP
  • HQZJZC3967BHUEDS
  • HQZKZW77D4GVWSEB
  • HQZLZN8CPU63Q4EV
  • HQZMZS6H6MC5UDJF
  • HQZNZEHQUR46P7XK
  • HQZOZ3DG66PC3VPM
  • HQZPZUPDG58WPK9F
  • HQZQZUAV7TXPNPEJ
  • HQZRZBTHAFWSKMK3
  • HQZVZN5JVRSXHGHC
  • HQZTZ7W7XB9FDA5U
  • HQZUZJAMQAPXF7E4
  • HQZBAZM3J3EFF949
  • HQZBBZR5PGGXVXGH
  • HQZBCZD8K8J6REMQ
  • HQZBDZ9MWTWVUXWB
  • HQZBEZFV9XCF3FKM
  • HQZBFZ5UN9T7RRAV
  • HQZBGZ7WECCE5MJ6
  • HQZBHZHRKUJ99JKC
  • HQZBIZAW6BPWFUUD
  • HQZBJZTQG89GTDND
  • HQZBKZFTW9H99J3W
  • HQZBLZV4PEC34CFF
  • HQZBMZB837SEX54Q
  • HQZBNZPSMRUB7XXF
  • HQZBOZVPJ4QHE3QE
  • HQZBPZVNSWCTHKBB
  • HQZBQZN6DDG5P464
  • HQZBRZATD8WXPRHS
  • HQZBVZF9JBJUUJ8G
  • HQZBTZJE6PC8PNAR
  • HQZBUZKUDU6RM9DS
  • HQZCAZRJ9NTR9GNJ
  • HQZCBZX6JNAGEUPM
  • HQZCCZPWFSGG33X9
  • HQZCDZVDBP85BQB8
  • HQZCEZ8S4JJSSQFF
  • HQZCFZBBS54A8AAF
  • HQZCGZNE9JKT53QB
  • HQZCHZ6PR46VEX36
  • HQZCIZTDF4A769AH
  • HQZCJZQD8KXTD33E
  • HQZCKZMDXMNFW6KB
  • HQZCLZ9UG8EGWTDE
  • HQZCMZW9S3EKUMS6
  • HQZCNZB8SU5QUA7S
  • HQZCOZK78D8VJ56X
  • HQZCPZ8WW3P3CWXR
  • HQZCQZVPT5TJCBUP
  • HQZCRZTVA7VHT7M8
  • HQZCVZQX4DAGX6HF

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

