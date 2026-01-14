US visa bulletin February 2026: No relief for Indian green card hopefuls

The latest US visa bulletin, updated on Tuesday, offers little relief for Indian applicants across both family-sponsored and employment-based green card categories. Priority dates for India remain largely frozen, with only marginal movement in a few places, even as several other countries see modest progress.

In key employment-based categories such as EB-2 and EB-3, long backlogs continue to define the wait for Indian professionals. Family-sponsored categories also remain far behind global averages, keeping timelines stretched across multiple preference groups.

Employment-based green cards: India’s wait continues

India’s position in the employment-based system remains unchanged across most categories.

EB-1, which covers priority workers such as multinational executives and researchers, is stalled at February 1, 2023. EB-2, used by professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability, continues at July 15, 2013. EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers also shows no movement, holding at November 15, 2013, even as dates for some other countries edge forward.

In the EB-5 investor category, India remains at May 1, 2022 for unreserved visas. The three set-aside subcategories—rural, high unemployment and infrastructure—remain current, offering limited scope for eligible investors who meet those criteria.

Family-sponsored categories remain static

Family-based green card categories for India also show no forward movement in final action dates.

Under final action dates, unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens in the F1 category remain at November 8, 2016. Spouses and children of permanent residents under F2A continue at February 1, 2024. The F2B category stays at December 1, 2016, while married sons and daughters of US citizens under F3 are stuck at September 8, 2011. Siblings of adult US citizens in the F4 category remain at November 1, 2006.

Dates for filing show a small shift only in F2A, which moves to January 22, 2026 from December 22, 2025. All other family-sponsored filing dates for India remain unchanged.

What the visa bulletin means for applicants

The visa bulletin is the main reference point for people waiting to adjust status or apply for an immigrant visa. It contains two separate charts that serve different purposes.

Dates for filing indicate when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications, based on category and country of chargeability.

Final action dates show when a green card can actually be approved. These dates function as a queue, reflecting how many visas are available and how much demand exists.

For employment-based green cards, there is an added condition. For August 2025 filings, applicants must have a priority date earlier than the date listed for their category and country in the dates for filing chart. Meeting the final action date alone is not enough to file.

How oversubscription deides waiting times

Both family-sponsored and employment-based visas are subject to annual numerical limits. For family-sponsored immigrants, the yearly cap is 226,000 visas. Employment-based visas are also capped and divided across five preference categories.

No single country can receive more than 7% of the total annual visas in either stream. When demand exceeds supply, the category becomes oversubscribed. In such cases, final action dates are set based on the priority date of the first applicant who could not be accommodated within the limit.

India, along with China (mainland born), Mexico and the Philippines, continues to fall under visa prorating rules in several categories due to sustained demand. Spouses and children of principal applicants are counted against the same limits and receive the same priority dates.

Family-sponsored green cards: Final action dates for India

F1: November 8, 2016

F2A: February 1, 2024

F2B: December 1, 2016

F3: September 8, 2011

F4: November 1, 2006

Family-sponsored green cards: Dates for filing for India

F1: September 1, 2017

F2A: January 22, 2026

F2B: March 15, 2017

F3: July 22, 2012

F4: December 15, 2006

Employment-based green cards: Final action dates for India

EB-1: February 1, 2023

EB-2: July 15, 2013

EB-3: November 15, 2013

Other Workers: November 15, 2013

EB-4: January 1, 2021

Certain Religious Workers: Unavailable

EB-5 unreserved: May 1, 2022

EB-5 rural: Current

EB-5 high unemployment: Current

EB-5 infrastructure: Current

Employment-based green cards: Dates for filing for India

EB-1: August 1, 2023

EB-2: December 1, 2013

EB-3: August 15, 2014

Other Workers: August 15, 2014

EB-4: March 15, 2021

Certain Religious Workers: Unavailable

EB-5 unreserved: May 1, 2024

EB-5 set-aside categories: Current