Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 results: HDFC Life Insurance, Jio Financial, L&T Tech, 24 more on Jan 15

Q3 results: HDFC Life Insurance, Jio Financial, L&T Tech, 24 more on Jan 15

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Alok Industries, Angel One, South Indian Bank, Nelco, and Smartworks Coworking are also to release their October-December earnings reports today

NSE, Markets

While primary equity trading remains suspended, the commodity markets observe a slightly different schedule

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, L&T Technology Services and South India Paper Mills are among 27 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Alok Industries, Angel One, South Indian Bank, Nelco, and Smartworks Coworking.

Union Bank of India Q3 profit rises 9% on lower provisions

 
State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by a sharp decline in provisions.
 
 
Net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — rose marginally by 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore, compared with ₹9,241 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Non-interest income grew 2.8 per cent to ₹4,541 crore, while the bank’s net interest margin stood at 2.76 per cent, down from 2.91 per cent a year ago. 

Also Read

Trump

Trump claims killings in Iran are stopping, executions not planned

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold, Fog

Weather update: Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR; dense fog hits flight ops

Infosys

Infosys Q3 net profit down 2.2% at ₹6,654 crore on new Labour Codes

Indian stock markets are off to a shaky start to 2026.

70% of Nifty 500 stocks in red in Jan 2026: What's next for Indian markets?

oil refiners

Oil refiners to report strong Q3 performance aided by high refining marginspremium

 
Provisions and contingencies dropped nearly 80 per cent to ₹322.23 crore, from ₹1,599.05 crore a year earlier. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) fell 84 per cent to ₹235 crore. Fresh slippages during the quarter were ₹1,660 crore, slightly lower than ₹1,820 crore in the same period last year.

Markets remain closed today for civic polls

The Indian equity markets, including the BSE and NSE, are closed for trading today, January 15 on account of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections. The holiday was announced on January 12 and recently added to the official list of stock market holidays for 2026.
 
While primary equity trading remains suspended, the commodity markets observe a slightly different schedule. They remain closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will open for trading in the evening session starting at 5 pm.

Market recap from January 14

Indian indices ended on January 14 in negative territory for the second consecutive session ahead of the holiday. The BSE Sensex fell 244.98 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 83,382.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 66.70 points (0.26 per cent) to finish at 25,665.60.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 15

  1. 360 ONE WAM LTD
  2. Alok Industries Ltd
  3. Angel One Ltd
  4. Benares Hotels Ltd
  5. Bluegod Entertainment Ltd
  6. Comfort Fincap Ltd
  7. Comfort Intech Ltd-$
  8. D. B. Corp Ltd
  9. Delta Corp Ltd
  10. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
  11. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
  12. Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd
  13. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
  14. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  15. Jio Financial Services Ltd
  16. L&T Technology Services Ltd
  17. Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd
  18. Menon Bearings Ltd-$
  19. Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
  20. Nelco Ltd
  21. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
  22. Ravindra Energy Ltd
  23. Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
  24. South Indian Bank Ltd
  25. South India Paper Mills Ltd
  26. Swaraj Engines Ltd
  27. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
 

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net profit up 63% at ₹1,427 crore on higher income

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45%, dividend declared

Oil refinery

MRPL Q3 FY26 profit rises nearly 5-fold to ₹1,445 cr, debt down ₹3,577 cr

Union Bank

Union Bank Q3 net rises 9% to ₹5,017 crore, aided by decline in provisions

Infosys

Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

Topics : Q3 results corporate earnings HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Life Insurance Company Jio Financial Services L&T Technology Services LTTS BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance