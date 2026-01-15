US oil prices fell more than $1 ‍in early ​Asian trade on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, easing fears of ​supply disruptions and possible military action against Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.78 a barrel at 2322 GMT, down $1.24, or 2 per cent, from the previous day's close.

WTI had settled more than 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's ‌remarks reduced concerns over a ​potential US attack on Iran and supply disruptions.

Trump said on Wednesday afternoon that he ‍had been told that killings in Iran's crackdown on ‍nationwide protests ‌were subsiding and ​he believed ‍there was currently no plan for ‍large-scale ‍executions.