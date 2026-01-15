Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US oil prices drop over $1 as Trump's comments reduce Iran supply fears

US oil prices drop over $1 as Trump's comments reduce Iran supply fears

Trump said that he ‍had been told that killings in Iran's crackdown on ‍nationwide protests ‌were subsiding and ​he believed ‍there was currently no plan for ‍large-scale ‍executions

WTI had settled more than 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's ‌remarks reduced concerns over a ​potential US attack on Iran

Reuters TOKYO
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

US oil prices fell more than $1 ‍in early ​Asian trade on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said killings in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests were subsiding, easing fears of ​supply disruptions and possible military action against Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $60.78 a barrel at 2322 GMT, down $1.24, or 2 per cent, from the previous day's close.

WTI had settled more than 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, then gave back most of those gains after Trump's ‌remarks reduced concerns over a ​potential US attack on Iran and supply disruptions.

Trump said on Wednesday afternoon that he ‍had been told that killings in Iran's crackdown on ‍nationwide protests ‌were subsiding and ​he believed ‍there was currently no plan for ‍large-scale ‍executions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

